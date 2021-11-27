PickGuru, a brand new social gaming platform, has secured £2.6m in seed funding in their quest to revolutionize the interaction between real-money wagering and live sport. The new platform will allow friends and fans to challenge each other in a wide variety of exciting sports prediction games.

With a concept built and refined by some of the most successful sports entrepreneurs in the UK, PickGuru will allow users to test their knowledge to win big cash pots for small stakes in nationwide leagues or compete with their friends in mini-leagues. Powered by seamless real-time data feeds, PickGuru leaderboards will update dynamically as games progress and reward successful sports gurus with cash prizes.

The funding round will launch and scale PickGuru, set for early 2022.

PickGuru is headed by an experienced founding team including Oliver Slipper (co-founder of Stats Perform/DAZN), Paul Cobley (founder of Matulo Software), Paul Watkins (ex-FP&A director at Stats Perform/DAZN, ex-finance director at Sportquake), Jon Owen, and Jon Youell (founders of Pitch International) and Adam Perrin (co-founder of Masomo Games, ex-brand director at Paddy Power).

What began as a competition amongst friends is now set to change the way fans interact with live sports forever. As told by PickGuru's founders, the platform's origins started as a manual spreadsheet-based tipping competition that was shared with friends and colleagues during the 2020 Masters tournament. After the game spread across the UK and became a viral sensation, the idea for a new and innovative platform to bring sports fanatics together was born.

PickGuru is currently looking to fill 10 roles across development, compliance, and marketing to recruit a further 20 roles over the next 12 months.

Speaking about the latest fundraise, Oliver Slipper, chairman, and co-founder of PickGuru, said: "I certainly didn't expect things to take off less than a year after sending out a simple game to friends, but the massive popularity of it convinced me that I was onto something.

"Following months of hard graft and huge investment, we're proud to be building the first UK-focused platform that uniquely combines elements of fantasy sports, gaming and live action, and strongly believe users will love the result."

He continued: "I'm delighted that some of the most successful sports entrepreneurs shared our vision and I thank them for backing our ambitious plans for the business."

Following a £6m pre-money valuation, PickGuru brought together a list of angel investors, including Paddy Power (ex-communications director, Paddy Power), Simon Wear (founder and chairman of Global Cycling Network), Oliver and Alexander Kent-Braham (founders of the recent unicorn, Marshmallow) and Will Neale (founder of Grabyo).

