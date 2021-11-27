Target's Black Friday sale has yet to come to a close, but the company has already announced that it will be having a two-day Cyber Monday sale this year.

The Cyber Monday sale will begin on Nov. 28, Sunday, and end the day after on Nov. 29. Those who will be unable to catch the two-day can still enjoy what is being referred to as the week-long Holiday Best deals.

Target has given a sneak peek of what customers can expect with its Cyber Monday sale this year.

The two-day Target Cyber Monday sale will include great deals for video games, headphones from brands like Beats and Bose, TVs, Apple products like the Apple Watch and AirPods, and even small appliances.

The Holiday Best deals, on the other hand, will include deals for vacuums, smart home appliances, TVs, and more.

Target Announces Cyber Monday Sale 2021

Target has announced its two-day Cyber Monday sale for 2021. Shoppers will have barely any time to breathe as the sale will begin on Nov. 28, Sunday, and end on Nov. 29, which is Cyber Monday, according to Target. Cyber Monday is the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Target's Black Friday sale is still ongoing and is scheduled to end today, Nov. 27, according to a report by USA Today.

Cara Sylvester, Target's executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, said in a statement that "by offering incredible Cyber deals and continuing our Holiday Best offers into December, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all of their holiday needs."

Target's two-day Cyber Monday sale will take place on its official website as well as the Target app. Among the tech-related offers that will be available for both days include up to 60% off on video games for Nintendo, Xbox, or PlayStation.

Headphones from brands such as Beats, Bose, and more will be discounted by up to 50%. On the other hand, TVs from brands such as LG, Samsung, Vizio, and more will be discounted by up to 25%.

Apple fans also have something to look forward to in the upcoming Cyber Monday sale. According to Target, customers can save up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods.

An extra 15% off deal for small appliances will be available on Monday only.

Target's Holiday Best Deals

Cara Sylvester's statement mentions the Holiday Best deals available all week into December. The following deals will be available for the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 4:

Up to 50% off select tech Up to 50% off headphones Up to 25% off TVs Up to 50% off smart home devices

Up to 30% off select kitchen items

Up to 35% off vacuums

The Holiday Best deals are available on the official Target website as well as in-store.

