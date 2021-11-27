Apple smart glasses is one of the most-awaited augmented reality gadgets in the market since it would be developed and produced by an advanced tech firm.

Now, Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most reliable Apple analysts working at TF International Securities, claimed that the new AR headset of the giant iPhone maker would have the power of the MacBook.

He claimed that the giant manufacturer's new augmented reality glasses would have this power through its in-house M1 chipset.

Here's how M1 SoC would benefit the upcoming Apple smart glasses.

Apple Smart Glasses With M1 Chipset

According to GameRant's latest report, Kuo claimed that the new Apple AR glasses, which are expected to arrive this 2022, could be integrated with MacBook's M1 chipset.

Also Read: Meta Shows Off a Haptic Glove That Allows You To Feel Virtual Objects by Touch

The advanced SoC would allow the new smart glasses to have an independent power that is comparable to the high-end laptops of the giant iPhone maker.

This is a great innovation given that the existing AR and VR headsets are physically or wirelessly connected to handsets or other gadgets.

If the M1 integration is true, there's a high chance that the upcoming smart glasses would no longer require an operating gadget to work. On the other hand, other rumors claimed that the forthcoming Apple augmented reality gadget could also be an iPhone accessory.

Right now, all these details are still speculations until the giant manufacturer actually launches it.

Apple AR Glasses to Have In-Air Gesture Control?

Aside from integrating Apple's in-house SoC, Patently Apple revealed that the company's new patent suggests another advanced feature.

This function is specifically the in-air gesture controls, allowing consumers to control external devices without touching them. You can visit this link to see more details.

In other news, iOS 15 receives a new feature from Apple, which allows it to send notifications if AirPods are left unattended. On the other hand, Apple Global Head decided to jump to Volkswagen.

For more news updates about Apple's AR glasses and other similar technologies, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: New Apple Patent Reveals 3D Image Display on Flat Screen Without Using Apple Glass

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.