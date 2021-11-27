"Call of Duty: Vanguard" cheaters can now become invisible. Because of the new map spot bugs, unfair players can now easily kill unsuspecting "CoD" fans, which can clearly affect their competitive matches.

As of now, cheaters are no longer uncommon in popular titles, especially those developed by Activision. With the arrival of "Call of Duty: Vanguard," hackers are now exploring the game further to take advantage of some bugs that could provide them unfair advantages.

Unlike those cheaters using online cheating tools, such as wall-hack, aimbots, auto headshot, and other similar cheats, taking advantage of in-game bugs are quite tricky to solve since the title developer actually needs to fix these internal issues if they want to prevent hackers.

'Call of Duty' Invisible Cheaters: Two Spots to Avoid

The new "Call of Duty: Vanguard" map spot glitch was first discovered by the Twitter user @DuhgVera_. He released a video showing the two exact areas that cheaters can use to become invisible.

Also Read: PlayStation Secretly Removes 'Call of Duty: Vanguard'? Removal Possibly Linked to Allegations Against CEO

"Using these spots or any other spot to hide your character in objects you aren't supposed to be able to get inside will result in a forfeit," said the leaker.

According to Game Rant's latest report, the new invisibility hack can be done by accessing these two locations. If you are a fair player, this means that you need to avoid the mentioned spots below.

can’t prove it thx for showing these creddys this and making the game less enjoyable than it already is — ً (@1oopin) November 26, 2021

The first area is located in Demyansk. The specific location is in the icy water, which has a broken bridge segment. The second one is on the Tuscan Map. If you see the truck in the center of the map, you need to start leaving since there could be a cheater hiding inside the truck.

What Activision is Doing to Prevent Cheaters

Recently, TechTimes reported that Activision released the new RICOCHET anti-cheat system to prevent unfair players from using illegal online hacking tools.

On the other hand, EuroGamer also stated that the giant game developer warned its fans to avoid cheating since they would be banned in Activision's old, current, and new games in the future.

In other news, Sledgehammer confirmed that "Call of Duty: Vanguard" shotguns would be nerfed since they are quite OP.

For more news updates about "Call of Duty: Vanguard" and other popular titles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' Pacific Update Delays to December 8; Speculations on Activision Issue Continues

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.