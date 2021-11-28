"The Wild Ape Gang" NFT Collection is set to be launched for minting on Nov. 29. There are a total of 10,000 ape NFTs in the collection. Public minting is set to begin at 6 p.m. UTC.

The NFT collection joins other NFTs set to be launched for minting on the date. Another example of an NFT collection launching on Nov. 29 is "Phaty Platys."

"The Wild Ape Gang" is the latest example of animal-inspired NFT collections. It is also the newest example of an NFT collection based on apes. Other examples of ape NFTs include "Bored Ape Yacht Club" and "Chibi Apes."

'The Wild Ape Gang' NFT Collection Launch

Hey #THEWILDAPEGANG, here are some designs so you can see some of your #WILDAPE looks! pic.twitter.com/46eynJqcBC — The Wild Ape Gang (@wildapegangnft) October 23, 2021

"The Wild Ape Gang," a collection of 10,000 ape NFTs, is scheduled for launch on Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. UTC. The apes are stored as ERC-721 tokens in the Ethereum blockchain.

The collection of ape NFTs is one of the NFT collections are scheduled to be launched for public minting. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other NFT collections set to be launched on the aforementioned date include "Phaty Platys."

Each NFT in "The Wild Ape Gang" collection is unique and created from a selection of more than 180 different traits.

According to "The Wild Ape Gang" website, one of the perks that NFT holders can enjoy is having exclusive rights to the NFTs they mint. Holders can also enjoy other perks such as exclusive collectibles, airdrops, and even special real-life rewards.

Related Article: Top 5 NFT Platforms to Buy and Sell-Axie Infinity, NBA Top Shot, and MORE!

Future Plans for the NFT Project

Per the official website, the developers of "The Wild Ape Gang" are keen to make sure that their NFT project becomes a part of the metaverse. The developers are likewise planning future collaborations with influencers and even rappers.

A breeding function is also being planned for "The Wild Ape Gang." According to the website, "This will enable you to use your existing Wild Ape NFTs to interbreed and produce something truly magical."

It should be noted that a holder should have at least two ape NFTs in order to enjoy the breeding function once it has been launched.

Animal-inspired NFTs

"The Wild Ape Gang" is the latest example of ape-inspired NFTs. Other examples of ape NFTs include the "Chibi Apes," which was launched in September.

Another popular example of an NFT collection based on apes is "Bored Ape Yacht Club." One "Bored Ape Yacht Club" NFT sold for a whopping, record-breaking $2.9 million in August.

"The Wild Ape Gang" is also the newest example of animal NFTs, which seem to be popular among both NFT creators and collectors. Other examples of animal NFTs available in the market today are dog NFT, cat NFTs, panda NFTs, and even kangaroo NFTs.

Read Also: Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT Collection Sells for $24 Million in Sotheby's Auction, Beating $18M Price Prediction

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.