SpaceX and NASA are going on a trip before Christmas that would focus on a resupply cargo mission for the International Space Station (ISS), also bringing a potential study that would be focused on a cancer drug. The flight would have SpaceX's Cargo Dragon bringing its needs for the ISS, handing out the requirements of those that have been staying there.

SpaceX and NASA's Cargo Resupply for the ISS with the Dragon Spacecraft

SpaceX and NASA are going for another mission with the Dragon bringing cargo towards the ISS, focusing on a resupply mission that would replenish the needs and requirements of those staying in orbit. The resupply mission would happen by Tuesday, December 21, a date that is nearing the most festive holiday here on Earth.

The Cargo Dragon known for its reusability is SpaceX's spacecraft for this mission, bringing the needs of the astronauts staying at the space station to further their work done above the clouds. The resupply mission is set to come from Launch Complex 39A from the Kennedy Space Center, from the launch station of Florida.

NASA's Cargo is a Cancer Cure that Needs Studying

Associate Administrator of the Space Operations Mission Directorate Kathy Lueders said that the cargo that SpaceX's Dragon would bring is to focus on a cancer drug that has the potential of helping clear from the disease. The study would be done by medical scientists in the Space Station, bringing the advancement of modern medicine soon.

SpaceX and NASA's Missions

SpaceX and NASA are known to be partners in the so-called "Commercial Crew" flights which also has its partnership with Boeing and its Starliner platform that has not yet flown its first flight. There have been three flights for SpaceX under NASA's missions, but Boeing still has yet to test its Starliner and its engines and thruster that malfunctions.

SpaceX's Crew-3 has recently arrived in the space station after a series of delays that has prolonged its initial launch that was supposedly on Halloween. Nevertheless, this mission of SpaceX would bring them the tools they need and other supplies that would complete their experience in space, especially as they are set for a job to accomplish.

NASA has appointed SpaceX as an agency that it can hire for projects and the company can surely deliver on their end as it has done a lot of missions with the space agency even outside the Commercial Crew. The popularity and reliability of SpaceX have been its top driver to the missions it has now, being one of the most active private companies in the space race.

