Microsoft is offering some great deals for Cyber Monday 2021 so if you are looking to score some discounted products, now is your chance!

Fresh off its Black Friday sale, Microsoft has some great Cyber Monday deals involving its Surface products, accessories, and even Xbox games. According to a report by The Verge, bundle deals are also available during the sale.

Here are some of the Microsoft deals you can enjoy for Cyber Monday 2021! They will not be around forever so better hurry before they are all sold out!

Microsoft Cyber Monday 2021 Deals: Laptops

No Microsoft sale, especially during Cyber Monday, will ever be complete without some great deals for laptops. This includes gaming laptops from brands like Razer. Check out some of the Cyber Monday deals that are available via the Microsoft website:

Acer Swift 3 SF314-59-75QC 14" Laptop

Original price: $849.99

Discounted price: $599.99

Discount: Up to $250

Specs and features:

14-inch FHD LED display

Intel EVO Core i7 11th Gen

8GB memory/256GB SSD

Intel Iris Xe

HP 15-dy2067ms 15.6" Laptop

Original price: $689.99

Discounted price: $529.99

Discount: Up to $160

Specs and features:

15.6" FHD IPS touchscreen

Intel Core i5 11th Gen

12GB memory/256GB HDD

Intel Iris Xe graphics

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 7i 82A60015US 14 Laptop

Original price: $949.99

Discounted price: $599.99

Discount: Up to $350

Specs and features:

14.0-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen

Intel EVO Core i5 11th Gen

8GB memory/512GB SSD

Intel Iris Xe

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 Gaming Laptop

Original price: $2,599.99

Discounted price: $1,799.99

Discount: Up to $800

Specs and features:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i7 10875H

16GB memory/1TB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics

Microsoft Cyber Monday 2021 Deals: Xbox Game

Looking to add a new title to your collection of Xbox games? There are many great games that you can buy on discount thanks to Microsoft's Cyber Monday deals this year, including "Call of Duty," "Grand Theft Auto," and "Far Cry" games. Here are some examples:

"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" - Digital Standard Edition

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $29.99

Discount: $30

"Far Cry 6"

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $40.19

Discount: $19.80

"Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition"

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $14.99

Discount: $15

"Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker" Deluxe Edition

Original price: $89.99

Discounted price: $8.99

Discount: $81

Microsoft Cyber Monday 2021 Deals: Accessories

Microsoft's Cyber Monday deals this year include accessories that you will surely find useful. These include gaming accessories and even those that you can use while on your PC for whatever reason, such as the Microsoft mouse or earbuds. Here are some of this year's Microsoft Cyber Monday accessory deals:

Bondir True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds

Original price: $99

Discounted price: $29

Discount: $70

Kingston HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset

Original price: $159.99

Discounted price: $99

Discount: $60

Microsoft Arc Mouse (Black)

Original price: $79.99

Discounted price: $65.49

Discount: $14.50

Turtle Beach Recon Xbox Wired Controller

Original price: $59.95

Discounted price: $44.95

Discount: $15

