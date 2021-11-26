Microsoft is joining the Black Friday shopping frenzy with some great deals for many of its products that customers will surely be interested in. These include the Microsoft Surface laptops, gaming laptops, and even a number of accessories and Xbox Games.
Other companies that have value-for-money Black Friday discounts include deals from Samsung as well as the 82% discount from PureVPN.
Here are just some of the Microsoft Black Friday deals for 2021 that you can check out:
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Surface Deals
Microsoft is offering a couple of Surface deals for this year's Black Friday holiday shopping spree. These deals include the following both laptops and other Surface products such as:
Surface Duo
Original price: $1,399.99
Discounted price: $699.99
Discount: Up to $750
Specs and features:
-
250 grams in weight
-
3577mAh (typical) dual battery
-
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform processor
-
6GB DRAM
-
Color: Glacier
Surface Laptop 4
Original price: $899.99
Discounted price: $699.99
Discount: $200
Specs and features:
-
13.5" or 15" touchscreen
-
2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) resolution
-
8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM
-
Colors: Matte Black, Ice Blue, Platinum, Sandstone
-
USB-A, USB-C connections
-
Windows 10 Home 20H2
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Gaming Laptops
Looking for a new laptop that caters to all your gaming needs? Microsoft has some Black Friday deals for gaming laptops this year that just might interest you.
MSI Katana GF66 11UC-453 15.6 Gaming Laptop
Original price: $1,099.99
Discounted price: $799.99
Discount: $300
Specs and features:
-
15.6-inch FHD display
-
Intel Core i5 11th Gen
-
8GB memory/512GB SSD
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 Gaming Laptop
Original price: $2,599.99
Discounted price: $1,799.99
Discount: $800
Specs and features:
-
15.6-inch Full HD display
-
Intel Core i7 10875H
-
16GB memory/1TB SSD
-
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Accessories
If you're searching for a new mouse for your PC or new headsets to replace your old ones, Microsoft has some pretty Black Friday deals for these too. These Black Friday deals include:
Arc Mouse
Original price: $79.99
Discounted price: $65.49
Discount: $14.50
Specs and features:
-
Color: black
-
Wireless connection via Bluetooth
-
Ultra-slim and lightweight
Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset
Original price: $49.99
Discounted price: $29.99
Discount: $20
Specs and features:
-
Lightweight
-
Adjustable
-
Ear cups can rotate in a 90-degree angle
Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Xbox Games
Microsoft even has discounts for Xbox games for Black Friday! Here are some of the gaming titles that you can buy for a great deal, including "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K22":
'Far Cry 6'
Original price: $59.99
Discounted price: $40.19
Discount: $19.80
'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition'
Original price: $29.99
Discounted price: $14.99
Discount: $15
'NBA 2K22' for Xbox One
Original price: $59.99
Discounted price: $29.99
Discount: $30
'Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition'
Original price: $99.99
Discounted price: $29.99
Discount: $70
You can check out the rest of the Black Friday deals on the official website of Microsoft.
