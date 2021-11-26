Microsoft is joining the Black Friday shopping frenzy with some great deals for many of its products that customers will surely be interested in. These include the Microsoft Surface laptops, gaming laptops, and even a number of accessories and Xbox Games.

Other companies that have value-for-money Black Friday discounts include deals from Samsung as well as the 82% discount from PureVPN.

Here are just some of the Microsoft Black Friday deals for 2021 that you can check out:

Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Surface Deals

Microsoft is offering a couple of Surface deals for this year's Black Friday holiday shopping spree. These deals include the following both laptops and other Surface products such as:

Surface Duo

Original price: $1,399.99

Discounted price: $699.99

Discount: Up to $750

Specs and features:

250 grams in weight

3577mAh (typical) dual battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform processor

6GB DRAM

Color: Glacier

Surface Laptop 4

Original price: $899.99

Discounted price: $699.99

Discount: $200

Specs and features:

13.5" or 15" touchscreen

2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) resolution

8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4x RAM

Colors: Matte Black, Ice Blue, Platinum, Sandstone

USB-A, USB-C connections

Windows 10 Home 20H2

Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Gaming Laptops

Looking for a new laptop that caters to all your gaming needs? Microsoft has some Black Friday deals for gaming laptops this year that just might interest you.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC-453 15.6 Gaming Laptop

Original price: $1,099.99

Discounted price: $799.99

Discount: $300

Specs and features:

15.6-inch FHD display

Intel Core i5 11th Gen

8GB memory/512GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

Razer Blade 15 Advanced RZ09-0367BEC3-R3U1 15.6 Gaming Laptop

Original price: $2,599.99

Discounted price: $1,799.99

Discount: $800

Specs and features:

15.6-inch Full HD display

Intel Core i7 10875H

16GB memory/1TB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics

Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Accessories

If you're searching for a new mouse for your PC or new headsets to replace your old ones, Microsoft has some pretty Black Friday deals for these too. These Black Friday deals include:

Arc Mouse

Original price: $79.99

Discounted price: $65.49

Discount: $14.50

Specs and features:

Color: black

Wireless connection via Bluetooth

Ultra-slim and lightweight

Kingston HyperX Cloud Stinger Gaming Headset

Original price: $49.99

Discounted price: $29.99

Discount: $20

Specs and features:

Lightweight

Adjustable

Ear cups can rotate in a 90-degree angle

Microsoft Black Friday Deals 2021: Xbox Games

Microsoft even has discounts for Xbox games for Black Friday! Here are some of the gaming titles that you can buy for a great deal, including "Grand Theft Auto" and "NBA 2K22":

'Far Cry 6'

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $40.19

Discount: $19.80

'Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition'

Original price: $29.99

Discounted price: $14.99

Discount: $15

'NBA 2K22' for Xbox One

Original price: $59.99

Discounted price: $29.99

Discount: $30

'Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition'

Original price: $99.99

Discounted price: $29.99

Discount: $70

You can check out the rest of the Black Friday deals on the official website of Microsoft.

