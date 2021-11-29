Facebook Whistleblower, Frances Haugen, is invited for another hearing in Congress where she will testify and get the chance to suggest changes on the current internet law that protects social media companies. The whistleblower is known for her massive case against Facebook, now known as Meta, especially after having worked at the company for years.

Facebook Whistleblower Frances Haugen to Testify on Congress Again

The House of Congress is calling upon the popular Facebook Whistleblower for another time in the coming Wednesday, December 1, and would discuss the future of the internet and social media moving forward. The meeting would be a mix of both personal appearances and a virtual conference that would invite members of Congress and other concerned parties.

The meeting is entitled "Holding Big Tech Accountable: Targeted Reforms to Tech's Legal Immunity."

Here, the legislators would yet again open the floor in discussing the fate of Facebook and other social media platforms moving forward. The case would mostly focus on the discussion of the track of the case, something that Haugen has demanded over the two houses to look more into.

Frances Haugen Has the Chance to Suggest Changes on Social Media Law

Initially, Haugen has requested stronger legislation and enforcement of the law against the so-called social media platforms, but now she has a wider platform to effect the change she wants on these companies. It was said that the whistleblower would be asked for suggestions on what could make Section 230, the so-called social media law, better.

The hearing would be live-streamed by the Congress, open for the public to witness.

Facebook Whistleblower and the Fate of Meta in Congress

It has been a rough couple of months for Facebook, especially as Frances Haugen has gone public and went against the company and the malpractices that the whistleblower has claimed in court. The allegations against Facebook, now known as Meta, focus on its take on the mental health of people online, especially the majority of its audience, which is teenagers.

Haugen had a lot to say as she was discussing the many things she found wrong on Facebook when she was still with the company, seeing its problems from within. The main focus of the case against Facebook was the safety of its users, especially regarding their mental health, something which was said not to be a priority of the company.

Now, the floor and focus is the return of Haugen to Congress, something which would discuss the fate of social media in the future and would not apply for Facebook alone, as it would be for all platforms present. Her statement could contribute a lot to the current state of social media, especially the law that would either protect or persecute them for its practices.

