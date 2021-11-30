(Photo : GettlyImages/ Photo by Jack Taylor) Apple Watch 8

Apple announced that a new model of its popular Apple Watch series is coming just months after the Apple Watch Series 7 was launched.

The Apple Watch Series 7 does not have many significant changes aside from a larger screen, faster charging, and better durability.

That means that the tech giant might be paving the way for a better revamp in the next series called the Apple Watch 8, especially in the health features.

Apple Watch Series 8 Thermometer and Blood Pressure Monitor

Years before the coronavirus pandemic, Apple held a long-term health ambition for its popular Watch series. The company's CEO Tim Cook, described the health feature as the tech giant's greatest contribution to mankind.

However, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, there are several health features that Apple is working on, and some of them could be added to the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 as early as 2022.

The features allegedly include a thermometer that can help with fertility planning, and it may also help detect fevers.

A blood pressure monitor is also rumored to be in the works for the Apple Watch Series 8. The blood pressure monitor would work by measuring the speed of the wave that the user's heartbeat sends through their arteries via sensors, according to CNET.

Unlike traditional blood pressure monitors worn as cuffs and strapped around the person's upper arm, this will not give a baseline systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurement.

Instead, the monitor will tell you how your blood pressure is trending, so you will know if you need to take a medication or if you need to rest for a bit.

Samsung has added a similar blood pressure feature in its latest Galaxy Watch 4, which is available in some countries in South Korea, where it has received regulatory approval.

Aside from the thermometer and blood pressure monitoring, credible rumors have suggested that the tech giant is secretly working on features like sleep apnea detection, non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, and car crash detection.

Apple Watch Series 8 Design

The overall design and aesthetic of the Apple Watch has remained the same since the original model was released back in 2015.

While there is a change that there the next series will have a redesign and it will feature a flat-edged surface so it will be slimmer, rumors suggest that the company may go bigger on the design again after it enlarged the display of the Apple Watch Series 7.

According to a post by display analyst Ross Young on Twitter, a third size of the Apple Watch Series 8 may be revealed early next year, and it may be around 41mm to 45mm in variants, which were the same variants introduced with the Watch Series 7 months ago.

A Rugged Watch Casing

According to Mark Gurman, Bloomberg's seasoned tech reporter, the tech giant is working on releasing the Apple Watch 8 with a rugged casing and a rubberized exterior design so that it can withstand extreme conditions and daily wear.

Apple wants to attract athletes, gym-goers, hikers, and those who often go to extreme environments. The smartwatch will have the same functionality as a standard Apple Watch, but it will have an upgraded impact-resistant system and better protection. The company is expecting to launch the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022.

