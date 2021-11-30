The Food and Drug Administration is now considering Merck's COVID-19 antiviral pill. However, the health agency said they would still check the drug before recommending it for usage.

But, if FDA ever approved the new antiviral medicine, it would make a huge difference during the ongoing global pandemic, especially since health experts discovered a new COVID-19 variant that could be more infectious compared to the Delta type.

Right now, various health firms are now making efforts to prevent the further spread of the new Omicron variant. Recently, TechTimes reported that there are some ways to protect yourself against the new COVID-19 Omicron.

On the other hand, Moderna's new vaccines would specifically be developed for the new virus.

Merck's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Considered by FDA?

According to NPR's latest report, if FDA decided to approve Merck's COVID-19 antiviral medicine, it would be the first take-at-home pills against the novel coronavirus.

Also Read: Pfizer, Moderna to 'Update' Vaccines to Work Against New Extremely Infectious Variants, WHO Warns

"With omicron [variant] breathing down our necks, we need drugs, we need really effective antivirals, and we need more of them," said NIAID Director of the Division of AIDS, Carl Dieffenbach, who is also the antiviral development's leader.

Aside from Merck's product, there are also other antiviral pills now being developed. These include the new Paxlovid medicine of Pfizer, which manufactures one of the most efficient vaccines.

Pfizer's antiviral drug is expected to reduce COVID-19 deaths, as reported by USA Today. You can view this link to see more details.

Molnupiravir's Efficiency

Merck's COVID-19 oral pill called Molnupiravir is claimed to reduce COVID-19 deaths and hospitalization, which is quite similar to Pfizer's version.

The developers explained that if patients correctly take the pills within five days after their symptoms appear, it Molnupiravir would have an efficiency of 30%.

However, the actual performance of the new medicine would depend on whether the Food and Drug Administration actually approves it.

For more news updates about COVID-19 and other health topics, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Could a Gum be a COVID-19 Stopper? Here's Everything You Need to Know About this Potential Solution

TechTimes own this article

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.