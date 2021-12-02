Jessel Thomas, Tech Times

  • Investment in the Contech ecosystem reached record levels in 2021, with over $4.5 billion USD invested up to date. The previous record was set in 2018 with $1.8 billion USD invested. 
  • Greener construction became the strongest category this year and enhanced productivity, supply chain management and disruptive solutions for the future maintain their growth. 

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's Corporate Venture Capital and Open Innovation unit, released today its yearly TOP50 ConTech Startups list. The selection features 2021´s top 50 solutions from the construction technology ecosystem from around the world, and the most promising for 2022. 

Investment in the ConTech environment reached record levels this year, with over $4.5 billion USD invested in 2021 (up to date), tripling the amount invested in 2020. This record-breaking year will end with a significant increase in investment, and it also tops the list as the one with most funding rounds and acquisitions made within the Contech ecosystem. 

Construction
(Photo : Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

READ ALSO: Rimac Automobili Starts Construction of Its $224M Headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia 

The new pain points in the industry and CEMEX Ventures commitment to finding solutions that tackle these challenges made the corporate venture capital renew its operational areas and debut new categories in the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2021 list: green construction, construction supply chain, enhanced productivity, and construction's future is now. 

From the selection, North America and Europe are the leading regions, being the United States the country with the most companies in the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2021. Other regions in the list include Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Israel have more participants selected in the list as these countries are driving significant investment for the ConTech ecosystem.  

"As we predicted last year, sustainable solutions saw a spike in investment from leading companies and investors. We will continue seeing this trend in 2022, as well as more companies betting on solutions that help deal with the supply chain hurdles that the industry is experiencing. Supply chain management had been struggling pre-pandemic and with COVID-19, the challenges increased," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures.

During 2021, the startups from the 2020 list participated in multiple investment rounds, some even now being part of CEMEX Ventures' investment portfolio or working closely with CEMEX. Likewise, some are undergoing projects with leading companies of the construction ecosystem and will continue making highlights in the coming year. 

For more information on the 2021 TOP 50 Construction Technology Startups list, please visit: www.cemexventures.com/top-50. 

Startup

Description

Country

AI Clearing

Digital project progress reporting SaaS platform that integrates several data sources to offer fully automated insights for infrastructure & energy. 

United States

Apellix

Aerial robotics company, creating computer-controlled UAVs to perform the dirty and dangerous work required for infrastructure construction and maintenance.

United States

ATLAS Group

AI-powered data platform and search engine for the construction sector.

United Kingdom

bex technologies

Last mile delivery and logistics platform for the construction industry.

Germany

BRC Swiss

Pile-head cutting problem solution that uses revolutionary new technology.

Switzerland

Carbix

Transforming CO2 into building materials.  

United States

Ception

AI-powered system for mobile heavy equipment that improves safety, productivity, and sustainability.

Israel

Circularise

Blockchain enabled platform that traces materials and products to verify the origins, certificates, CO2 footprint and other material data throughout their whole supply chain. 

The Netherlands

Concular

Recirculation of construction material through AI-based matching and GHG measurement with a life cycle assessment.

Germany

Conxai Technologies

No-Code AI to accelerate the digital transformation in the AEC industry. 

Germany

Cosuno

Cloud-based software that streamlines the bidding and tendering processes of any construction project.

Germany

Cover

Developers of first custom home building process that can scale to solve the housing crisis.

United States

CRDC

Fine synthetic aggregate product lines to create a zero waste and emissions reduced symbiosis between advanced waste plastic management and the entire scope of the concrete industry.

Costa Rica

Cuby Technologies

Onsite mini factories for better building construction. 

United States

Document Crunch

Web-based platform that immediately finds and provides important provisions in contracts and other documents, saving time and money while making the industry smarter and better able to manage construction projects.

United States

Eiravato

Systemic software solution enabling commercially driven transformation of waste into resources.

Ireland

GAUSS Control

Holistic solution to predict and reduce accidents in risky operations.

Chile

GoContractor

Online subcontractor onboarding and safety management platform.

Ireland

HiiRoc

Step-change technology for low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen production.

United Kingdom

Hovering Solutions

Autonomous flying drones for underground and indoor inspections, capable of flying without GPS or any radio signal, generating 3D model of the infrastructure.

Spain

hyperTunnel

InfraTech startup with a patented process to build, repair and expand tunnels for transportation, utilities, mining, and underground assets.

United Kingdom

InnoCSR

Disruptive material technology company producing Soil Stabilizer that binds soil and cement together.

South Korea

InStock

Collaborative platform to track all construction products in real time.

India

JustManage

Automated construction scheduling

Israel

Madaster

Disruptive online cloud platform providing a one stop access point to leverage materials and property data.

The Netherlands

Mastt

ConTech SaaS solution that helps building & infrastructure owners make faster project decisions, preventing cost and time blowouts, and stopping risks before they occur.

Australia

Minolite

Transforming glass waste into sustainable construction materials

Switzerland

Module

Building the future of attainable housing with better products & process.

United States

Modulize

Offsite construction (OSC) platform powered by calculation and design automation. 

Norway

Nodes & Links

AI-based platform to create smart machines to automate project management.

United Kingdom

PartRunner

Last-mile deliveries for the "big & bulky".

United States

PLINX

Safety system designed to make construction sites smarter and safer.

United Kingdom

ProcurePro

Digital procurement & subcontract management software for contractors that increases quality, efficiencies, and profitability.

Australia

QuoteToMe

Solution that digitizes the procure-pay workflow for building materials, equipment, and site services.

Canada

RatedPower

Automation optimization of the study, analysis, design, and engineering of photovoltaic plants in all its stages.

Spain

Rockease

B2B marketplace and digital tools to procure and deliver aggregates for construction professionals.

France

Ruedata

Machine learning solution to reduce tire expenses and CO2 emissions for fleet vehicles. 

Mexico

SafeAI Inc

Global autonomous heavy equipment leader focused on transforming existing heavy industry machines into self-operating robotic assets. 

United States

SiteHive

Real-time environmental management for today's world, providing an integrated hardware and software solution for the pro-active management of environmental impact.

Australia

SkyMul

Modular robots to accelerate construction with nimbleness and scalability.

United States

SMART CAST

Disruptive off-site construction method for MEP integration in concrete slabs. 

France

StructShare

Infield procurement and material management solution purpose-built for specialty contractors.

Israel / USA

Synhelion

Synhelion produces solar fuels to decarbonize industries.

Switzerland

Tellux

Artificial Intelligence and hyperspectral imaging for analyzing polluted soils.

France

The Building Machines Company

Additive manufacturing technology that uses a robotic system to improve the creation of solid precast concrete structures and its components.

United States

ThroughPut

AI orchestration software that enables teams to leverage on existing industrial data systems across the entire end-to-end supply chain. 

United States

Trusstor

Data-driven SaaS solution for the construction industry that helps enhance site efficiency and safety, increasing profit margins and savings.

Israel

Unilite

Patented recycling technologies that turn multiple waste streams into high-performance lightweight aggregate.

Taiwan

WASTEBOX

Waste management platform that connects construction companies directly with haulers and disposal sites.

Austria

Yardlink

Procurement platform to digitize the construction supply chain.

United Kingdom

RELATED ARTICLE: CEMEX Ventures and Taronga Ventures Invest in Startup Looking to Ease Global Logistics Challenges 

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Tags: construction startup Investment

Related Article