Investment in the Contech ecosystem reached record levels in 2021, with over $4.5 billion USD invested up to date. The previous record was set in 2018 with $1.8 billion USD invested.

Greener construction became the strongest category this year and enhanced productivity, supply chain management and disruptive solutions for the future maintain their growth.

CEMEX Ventures, CEMEX's Corporate Venture Capital and Open Innovation unit, released today its yearly TOP50 ConTech Startups list. The selection features 2021´s top 50 solutions from the construction technology ecosystem from around the world, and the most promising for 2022.

Investment in the ConTech environment reached record levels this year, with over $4.5 billion USD invested in 2021 (up to date), tripling the amount invested in 2020. This record-breaking year will end with a significant increase in investment, and it also tops the list as the one with most funding rounds and acquisitions made within the Contech ecosystem.

The new pain points in the industry and CEMEX Ventures commitment to finding solutions that tackle these challenges made the corporate venture capital renew its operational areas and debut new categories in the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2021 list: green construction, construction supply chain, enhanced productivity, and construction's future is now.

From the selection, North America and Europe are the leading regions, being the United States the country with the most companies in the Top 50 ConTech Startups 2021. Other regions in the list include Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. The United Kingdom, Germany, and Israel have more participants selected in the list as these countries are driving significant investment for the ConTech ecosystem.

"As we predicted last year, sustainable solutions saw a spike in investment from leading companies and investors. We will continue seeing this trend in 2022, as well as more companies betting on solutions that help deal with the supply chain hurdles that the industry is experiencing. Supply chain management had been struggling pre-pandemic and with COVID-19, the challenges increased," said Gonzalo Galindo, Head of CEMEX Ventures.

During 2021, the startups from the 2020 list participated in multiple investment rounds, some even now being part of CEMEX Ventures' investment portfolio or working closely with CEMEX. Likewise, some are undergoing projects with leading companies of the construction ecosystem and will continue making highlights in the coming year.

Startup Description Country AI Clearing Digital project progress reporting SaaS platform that integrates several data sources to offer fully automated insights for infrastructure & energy. United States Apellix Aerial robotics company, creating computer-controlled UAVs to perform the dirty and dangerous work required for infrastructure construction and maintenance. United States ATLAS Group AI-powered data platform and search engine for the construction sector. United Kingdom bex technologies Last mile delivery and logistics platform for the construction industry. Germany BRC Swiss Pile-head cutting problem solution that uses revolutionary new technology. Switzerland Carbix Transforming CO2 into building materials. United States Ception AI-powered system for mobile heavy equipment that improves safety, productivity, and sustainability. Israel Circularise Blockchain enabled platform that traces materials and products to verify the origins, certificates, CO2 footprint and other material data throughout their whole supply chain. The Netherlands Concular Recirculation of construction material through AI-based matching and GHG measurement with a life cycle assessment. Germany Conxai Technologies No-Code AI to accelerate the digital transformation in the AEC industry. Germany Cosuno Cloud-based software that streamlines the bidding and tendering processes of any construction project. Germany Cover Developers of first custom home building process that can scale to solve the housing crisis. United States CRDC Fine synthetic aggregate product lines to create a zero waste and emissions reduced symbiosis between advanced waste plastic management and the entire scope of the concrete industry. Costa Rica Cuby Technologies Onsite mini factories for better building construction. United States Document Crunch Web-based platform that immediately finds and provides important provisions in contracts and other documents, saving time and money while making the industry smarter and better able to manage construction projects. United States Eiravato Systemic software solution enabling commercially driven transformation of waste into resources. Ireland GAUSS Control Holistic solution to predict and reduce accidents in risky operations. Chile GoContractor Online subcontractor onboarding and safety management platform. Ireland HiiRoc Step-change technology for low-cost, zero-emission hydrogen production. United Kingdom Hovering Solutions Autonomous flying drones for underground and indoor inspections, capable of flying without GPS or any radio signal, generating 3D model of the infrastructure. Spain hyperTunnel InfraTech startup with a patented process to build, repair and expand tunnels for transportation, utilities, mining, and underground assets. United Kingdom InnoCSR Disruptive material technology company producing Soil Stabilizer that binds soil and cement together. South Korea InStock Collaborative platform to track all construction products in real time. India JustManage Automated construction scheduling Israel Madaster Disruptive online cloud platform providing a one stop access point to leverage materials and property data. The Netherlands Mastt ConTech SaaS solution that helps building & infrastructure owners make faster project decisions, preventing cost and time blowouts, and stopping risks before they occur. Australia Minolite Transforming glass waste into sustainable construction materials Switzerland Module Building the future of attainable housing with better products & process. United States Modulize Offsite construction (OSC) platform powered by calculation and design automation. Norway Nodes & Links AI-based platform to create smart machines to automate project management. United Kingdom PartRunner Last-mile deliveries for the "big & bulky". United States PLINX Safety system designed to make construction sites smarter and safer. United Kingdom ProcurePro Digital procurement & subcontract management software for contractors that increases quality, efficiencies, and profitability. Australia QuoteToMe Solution that digitizes the procure-pay workflow for building materials, equipment, and site services. Canada RatedPower Automation optimization of the study, analysis, design, and engineering of photovoltaic plants in all its stages. Spain Rockease B2B marketplace and digital tools to procure and deliver aggregates for construction professionals. France Ruedata Machine learning solution to reduce tire expenses and CO2 emissions for fleet vehicles. Mexico SafeAI Inc Global autonomous heavy equipment leader focused on transforming existing heavy industry machines into self-operating robotic assets. United States SiteHive Real-time environmental management for today's world, providing an integrated hardware and software solution for the pro-active management of environmental impact. Australia SkyMul Modular robots to accelerate construction with nimbleness and scalability. United States SMART CAST Disruptive off-site construction method for MEP integration in concrete slabs. France StructShare Infield procurement and material management solution purpose-built for specialty contractors. Israel / USA Synhelion Synhelion produces solar fuels to decarbonize industries. Switzerland Tellux Artificial Intelligence and hyperspectral imaging for analyzing polluted soils. France The Building Machines Company Additive manufacturing technology that uses a robotic system to improve the creation of solid precast concrete structures and its components. United States ThroughPut AI orchestration software that enables teams to leverage on existing industrial data systems across the entire end-to-end supply chain. United States Trusstor Data-driven SaaS solution for the construction industry that helps enhance site efficiency and safety, increasing profit margins and savings. Israel Unilite Patented recycling technologies that turn multiple waste streams into high-performance lightweight aggregate. Taiwan WASTEBOX Waste management platform that connects construction companies directly with haulers and disposal sites. Austria Yardlink Procurement platform to digitize the construction supply chain. United Kingdom

