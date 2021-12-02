The Biden Administration is expected to reimburse the amount you spent on COVID-19 at-home test kits. The current U.S. government plans to do this through private health insurance plans.

This effort from U.S. President Joe Biden would be one of the steps of the White House to allow people to have better prevention and detection against COVID-19 this coming winter, even when they are at their houses.

"The bottom line is we are really pulling out all the stops to get Americans the maximum protection as we head into the winter months and as we face this new [omicron] variant," Deputy White House COVID Response Coordinator Natalie Quillian said via NPR's latest report.

Biden Admin's COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit Reimbursement

POTUS is expected to announce the COVID-19 at-home test kit reimbursement effort on Thursday, Dec. 2, at exactly 1:40 p.m. ET.

He would be detailing the government's anti-COVID-19 plan at the National Institutes of Health. This would be essential, especially since health experts confirmed that the United States already has its first Omicron case.

Right now, government officials and medical researchers are concerned about the severity of the new COVID-19 variant.

Some even claim that it would be more contagious than the Delta type, which is considered the fastest-spreading variant today.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting the United States, you can expect more government efforts as new variants appear. You can view this link to see more details.

Other Efforts of Biden

Aside from the new at-home COVID-19 test kit reimbursement, CNBC reported that the U.S. president is also trying to tighten the travel requirements in the country.

On the other hand, he is also considering mandating masks, especially with unvaccinated individuals.

In other news, TechTimes reported that Moderna's new COVID-19 vaccines would specifically be developed to neutralize the new Omicron variant. On the other hand, Pfizer's updated vaccine is expected to be efficient against the new coronavirus.

