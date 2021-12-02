An upcoming "Dune" survival game could be around the corner for the fans as Funcom and Nukklear recently confirmed their official partnership in developing this title.

Could we see Frank Herbert's creation this time? Let's find out.

Potential Concept For 'Dune' Survival Game

The early beginning of Funcom started when Chinese tech giant Tencent acquired the said game studio in 2020. With this action, Funcom could now develop more games that could come out to the big screen.

For those who don't know the history of this developer, it is widely known because of its successful franchise "Conan Exiles," which borrows elements from a typical survival title.

In this game, you will be tasked to explore the vast land of The Exiled Lands through your character. Besides fighting opponents, you will think of ways to survive on your journey, like staying hydrated and honing your weapons.

Remember that this is an online multiplayer game so expect to meet several players who will compete for survival. According to a report by VentureBeat, the untitled "Dune" game will get its inspiration from "Conan Exiles.

At the time of the report, Nukklear and Funcom did not mention the potential launch date of this title, but judging from its inspiration, it will be an open-world game. Players will do various tasks to live and survive throughout the day.

We assume there will be a PVP server for this "Dune" title, so expect more "Conan Exiles" like mechanics. For the graphics, we expect a heavy rendering of 3D animation so it can catch up with other next-gen games.

Due to the success of the "Dune" movie, we might see an extension of the old version to the movie franchise. In this regard, there's so much to expect about Paul Atreides who will continue his crusade against the evil empires.

So much for that, we could anticipate the arrival of multiple worlds which will offer unique tasks, enemies, weapons, and more.

Related Article: Scrapped 'Dune' Game Boy Advanced Title is Rebranded as 'Elland: The Crystal Wars,' Releasing After 20 Years

Nukklear and Funcom Collaborates to Create 'Dune'

According to Screen Rant, Nukklear said in a press release that it will partner with Funcom to make the new "Dune" title a reality. With the help of Nukklear, the upcoming survival game is expected to boom like its previous title, "Destroy All Humans."

Per Nukklear CEO Kirk Lenke, the team is confident in the field of game development. The founder of the Germany-based company welcomed the challenges that could happen along their way.

"We're grateful to Funcom for bringing us on to help bring Dune to a new audience. We've supported and collaborated on many projects over the years, but taking on Dune is by far the biggest yet," Lenke said.

In another report, Tech Times reported that Respawn discontinued the original "Titanfall" title.

Read Also: PlayStation Plus December 2021 Free Games: 'Mortal Shell,' 'Godfall Challenger Edition,' and MORE Coming for PS4, PS5

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.