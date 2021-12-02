The original "Titanfall" game has been discontinued by its developer, Respawn Entertainment, according to an announcement made by Respawn on social media.

New sales for the game have already been discontinued. It is scheduled to be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022.

However, the servers remain live for those who already own the game. Both "Titanfall 2," the game's sequel, as well as "Apex Legends," which is heavily inspired by the game, remain available for players.

"Titanfall" was first released in 2014. The multiplayer first-person shooter game has dealt with a couple of problems through the years, including multiple DDOS attacks that caused servers to crash.

Original 'Titanfall' Has Been Discontinued

The original "Titanfall" game, which was released in 2014, has been officially discontinued, according to an announcement posted to on Respawn Entertainment's Twitter account.

"We've made the decision to discontinue new sales of the original 'Titanfall' game starting today and we'll be removing the game from subscription services on March 1, 2022," the announcement reads.

Respawn has assured that the game's servers will remain live for those who already own the game.

"Titanfall 2" is still currently available. The video game's developer has also assured fans that "Titanfall's" "incredible universe will continue."

Problems That Have Plagued 'Titanfall'

Kotaku remarks in its report that "Titanfall" being pulled out from digital storefronts is not "particularly surprising." This is due to the numerous problems players have experienced with the game throughout the years.

"'Titanfall' has been plagued with myriad problems-most troubling of which has been widespread hacking throughout the game's multiplayer," according to the Kotaku report.

Both the original game as well as "Titanfall 2" have fallen victims to multiple DDOS attacks. These attacks have caused players' games as well as 'Titanfall's' servers to crash.

According to Kotaku, it was also erroneously claimed that "some security flaws could permanently jeopardize the health of your PC." Those claims have been disproved by Respawn Entertainment.

Related Article: 'Apex Legends' Taken Over by Hackers Who are Saying They're Doing It 'To Save' 'Titanfall'

'Titanfall'

"Titanfall" is a multiplayer first-person shooter game released seven years ago and playable on Windows, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The game was developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts (EA).

Players control characters that are referred to as Pilots in the game, who control mech-style robots known as Titans. Players have to complete team-based objects in the game and fight in six-on-six matches.

The game has no offline mode. It likewise does not have a single-player-mode.

The game's sequel, "Titanfall 2," was released in 2016 and is playable on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows. It was meant to have a mobile card game but it was shut down after beta in 2017.

There has been no confirmation as of press time regarding a possible release of a "Titanfall 3" game.

Read Also: 'Apex Legends' Server Hack To Save 'Titanfall' Did Not Leak Sensitive Details: Matchmaking Now Restored

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isabella James

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.