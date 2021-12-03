More Google Play Store apps have been discovered to contain malware, including Trojan, according to a Kaspersky malware analyst. If you have them downloaded to your phone right, it is best that you delete them right away.

More Google Play Store Apps Have Trojan

More Google Play Store apps have been discovered to have malware, specifically Trojan malware, according to updates shared on Twitter by the Android malware analyst for Kaspersky.

Tatyana Shishkova, Kaspersky's malware analyst, has also shared the payloads of each app on her Twitter account.

According to Shishkova, Kaspersky's Android malware analyst, the following apps are found to have Trojan malware in them:

Beauty Camera Photo Editor

According to Shishkova's Twitter post, this Google Play Store app has a particular kind of Trojan malware known as the Joker. The app has more than 1,000 installs and is still available on the Play Store as of press time.

Last month, the Kaspersky Android malware analyst also revealed that some Google Play Store apps have the Joker malware. According to a report by Bleeping Computer, these apps are Smart TV Remote and Halloween Coloring.

YouPerfect Camera

Another Google Play Store app called YouPerfect Camera has been discovered to have Trojan malware as well. According to Shishkova's Twitter post about the app, it has a Trojan called Facestealer.

According to Malwarebytes Labs, "Android/Trojan.Spy.Facestealer is Malwarebytes' detection name for a family of Android Trojans that use social engineering to compromise Facebook accounts."

YouPerfect Camera has more than 5,000 installs, according to Shishkova. As of press time, it is no longer available on the Google Play Store app. If you have the app downloaded to your phone right now, it is recommended that you uninstall it right away.

Trojan Malware

Kaspersky has defined the Trojan, otherwise known as the Trojan horse, as a "malicious digital pest whose sole aim is to wreak havoc on its victims' computers unnoticed. There are different types of Trojans, including Backdoor Trojans, Banking Trojans, DDoS Trojans, and SMS Trojans.

Aside from Joker and Facestealer, another example of a Trojan malware is SOVA. A previous article published here on Tech Times in September reports on SOVA-laden banking, shopping, and crypto wallet apps that were found on the Google Play Store.

