Neighborhood Sun, a community solar company making solar accessible to everyone through its advanced community solar software platform, Sun Engine (TM), today announced a merger with Astral Power, a New York-based provider of access to locally produced clean energy.

The combined company will operate as Neighborhood Sun with Astral Power's leadership team joining Neighborhood Sun under CEO Gary Skulnik. Astral Power investors, including co-founder Wilson Chang, will join the board. The combined platform manages and has acquired more than 130 MWs of community solar and virtual net-metered renewable energy projects and customers, enough to power more than 15,000 homes across the country.

"This merger aligns the synergies of the two organizations and accelerates the deployment of our Sun Engine advanced software platform to new markets," said Skulnik. "Solar developers and asset owners will benefit from the combined capabilities of the two organizations, including Neighborhood Sun's powerful customer acquisition and management software platform and the high-quality sales management of Astral Power."

Joining forces with Astral Power, Neighborhood Sun significantly expands its customer base, enabling broader energy access to customers and communities throughout the U.S., including in New York, one of the largest community solar markets.

"Our teams align on mission and our shared purpose of bringing solar to everyone," said Astral Power president Thom Smith. "We are thrilled to combine our ability to successfully acquire customers with the management capabilities of Neighborhood Sun and the robust Sun Engine platform."

"Virtual net metered projects are one of the most compelling growth areas within distributed generation and one of the most efficient ways for lower income communities to benefit from renewable energy," added Astral Power co-founder Wilson Chang. "I'm thrilled to be working with a mission-driven organization enabling VNM projects to operate at scale."

The newly merged company can also now provide higher customer value through scaling efficiencies, enabling it to bring clean energy to more households in new markets and positioning it for rapid expansion.

"Neighborhood Sun has the resources and team now to significantly expand our role in the fast-growing community solar market," continued Skulnik.

Neighborhood Sun will continue to operate as a B-Corporation, meeting the highest environmental, community, governance, and employee standards in the business. This year it was awarded a prestigious "Best for the World - Environment" award from the non-profit that certifies B Corporations.

