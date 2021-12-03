Google Photos' Locked Folder feature, which allows users to hide their sensitive images away, is now seen rolling out to non-Pixel Android phones.

It is to note that the Locked Folder function of Google Photos debuted in the latest flagship smartphone of the search engine tech giant, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

Google Photos Locked Folder Rolls Out to Non-Pixel Android Phones

It turns out that Google is now including the new feature of its photo storage platform to more Android smartphones other than its latest flagship device.

As per the report by The Verge, Google said last September 23, that the nude-friendly folder option of the photo-sharing and storage app of the tech giant is coming to other Android devices as well.

Google further noted that the protected folder feature is specifically coming to mobile phones running an Android 6 and higher.

However, the search engine firm did not provide an exact date during its announcement, which kept Google Photos users using other smartphones guessing all this time.

But the wait is now over, at least for some. Android Police said in its news story that some non-Pixel phones are now seen to also sport the Locked Folder feature on their Google Photos app.

The news outlet further provided screenshots coming from a Samsung Galaxy A52, the mid-range device of the South Korean phone maker, which showed the sensitive photos function readily available.

The screenshot even revealed a notification saying that there is a new feature on Photos that could "hide sensitive photos and videos." It even added a call to action copy, which read: "Get started with Locked Folder."

Google Photos Locked Folder: How About iPhones?

It is to note that Google also announced that the nude-friendly folders on Photos are also coming to iOS or iPhones.

However, the tech giant further noted that they are still working on it and it should reach Apple phones by "early next year."

That said, iPhone users will have to wait a little longer than Android users before they get to experience the Locked Folder feature on Google Photos.

How to Use Google Photos Locked Folder

If ever the new feature of Google Photos already hits your Android phone or iPhone, here's how to lock a sensitive photo or a video.

Go to your Google Photos app.

Open an image or a clip that you want to lock away.

Swipe up on your chosen media.

Then, click the three dots found in the upper right corner of the app.

Scroll down on the menu and select "Move to Locked Folder."

