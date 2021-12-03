Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced that two of the key execs of the social media giant had already stepped down shortly after he was appointed as the new boss of the firm.

Twitter's New CEO Parag Agrawal

Just this week, the CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, announced that he is stepping down from his major post in the social media firm, which is effective immediately.

The former CTO, Agrawal, who is an engineer that joined Twitter way back in 2011, replaced its co-founder.

Twitter Key Execs Leave

Now, as per the report by Yahoo News, two key execs have already parted ways with the micro-blogging site that was co-founded by Dorsey.

The departure of the two Twitter execs is reportedly part of the restructuring within the ranks and leadership of the tech giant as the new CEO steps in.

As of writing, only two Twitter execs have stepped down from their high-ranking posts, namely, the Head of Engineering of the social media firm, Michael Montano, and the Chief Design Officer of the microblogging site, Dantley Davis.

The two now-former Twitter officials have been with the company since 2011 and 2019, respectively.

It is to note that Davis also used to work with other tech giants like Netflix and Facebook before joining the microblogging site.

Twitter Leadership Changes

According to the news story by The Hill, Twitter announced that it is now under an ongoing reorganization following the appointment of its new CEO, Parag Agrawal.

An internal email of Twitter further noted that the leadership shake-ups include the departure of both Davis and Montano by the end of 2021.

The reorganization news was confirmed by the spokesperson of Twitter, Lauren Alexander, herself.

It is to note that the leadership shake-up was first mentioned by the Washington Post in a report after seeing an internal email.

On top of that, Twitter also applied the changes on its Securities and Exchange Commission of SEC filing.

Twitter Execs Leave: Here's Why

The Twitter spokesperson further explained why the two key execs of the social media giant are departing, citing a massive restructuring.

The spokesperson also told TechCrunch that the leadership of its new CEO is "focused on operational excellence and setting Twitter up to hit its goals."

What's more, Alexander explained that the firm is "moving to a General Manager model," which means that the new structure will only have a single person to lead the work in the company.

Twitter's spokesperson further touted that the change is meant to help the social media giant "operate more cross-functionality." Not just that, it should also allow the firm to make "faster" and "more informed" decisions.

