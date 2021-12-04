DIY COVID tests are here, and millions of Americans who have their health insurance can get reimbursed when they purchase the kit so they can use it at home. President Joe Biden announced the DIY test during a press conference on Dec. 2.

That means that the COVID-19 at-home test kits, which costs $25, will be free if a customer asks for a reimbursement from their health insurance provider.

DIY COVID Test Reimbursement

People who do not have private health insurance will be able to avail of the free at-home COVID testing kits, yet the details about how to avail the kits for free are yet to be released, according to CNET.

The upcoming policy is part of the administration's effort to combat the two mutations of the coronavirus in the United States.

The delta variant took hold of the United States in the summer. Now, the omicron variant that has been detected in the country may force some areas to take precautionary measures again. The omicron variant has been found in five states, including Colorado and California.

When Will the Test Kit be Free?

Starting next year, health insurers will cover the cost of at-home COVID testing for their customers, according to President Biden.

If you purchase a COVID-19 test kit at a pharmacy, you can turn in proof of payment to your health insurance provider so you can get reimbursed. However, this policy may not roll out immediately, according to USA Today.

The process is similar to going to a testing facility and submitting the bill to your health insurance provider. In this case, you have to submit a copy of the receipt.

Right now, it is not clear if some locations will ask for your health insurance card and submit the bill to your provider for you, as some do when you take a COVID test on-site.

Where to Get an At-Home COVID Test

The at-home COVID tests can be bought at pharmacies like CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens. You can also purchase the COVID test kits at Amazon.

It is still not clear at this time if you can claim them on your insurance when you purchase the kit online. Each box comes with two COVID tests unless you purchase in bulk.

What if You Don't Have Health Insurance?

If you do not have health insurance, President Biden said that thousands of locations are available to get a COVID test kit. You will be able to take the test kit home so you can test in the comfort of your own home instead of getting swabbed in a clinic.

President Biden said that millions more test kits are available for free at health centers, pharmacies, and clinics.

Are At-Home Tests as Reliable as a PCR Test?

The standard test for diagnosing COVID-19 is a PCR test performed at laboratories. However, antigen tests are usually 90% reliable in detecting the presence of the virus, according to Time.

These antigen tests are very good at identifying when an infected patient is most contagious and may likely spread the virus to the people around them.

