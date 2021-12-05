NASA decided to award SpaceX with three new commercial flights, which would be launched toward the International Space Station.

NASA provided its reason for those wondering why the giant space agency allowed Elon Musk's company to have these additional launches.

One of these is that the delay with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration explained that the SpaceX competitor's spacecraft suffered from an oxidizer isolation valve issue.

Since Boeing's rocket is plagued with various technical issues, experts said the Starliner test flight might be delayed until 2022. Meanwhile, this allowed SpaceX to have an opportunity to launch its own commercial flights.

Why NASA Awarded SpaceX With New Commercial Flights

Since Boeing's Starliner test flight is delayed, NASA said that they need to have space activities that could maintain the presence of the United States outside the planet.

"It's critical we begin to secure additional flights to the space station now so we are ready as these missions are needed to maintain a US presence on the station," said NASA's Associate Administrator, Kathy Lueders, via Business Insider's latest report.

On the other hand, NASA also released a press release, saying that SpaceX's crew transportation system is currently essential since it is the only one that can meet its transport crew safety requirements. You can view this link to see more details.

Other Activities of NASA

Aside from allowing new SpaceX commercial flights, NASA's official press release also confirmed that the international space agency would make efforts to extend the life of ISS.

NASA said it wants to make the International Space Station last until 2024. The agency explained that this extension would lead to smoother commercially operated, low-Earth orbit destinations.

In other news, NASA's TESS played an important role in the discovery of the new rocky exoplanet called GJ 367b. On the other hand, NASA announced that it supports Blue Origin's Orbit Reef Space Station as the new replacement for ISS.

