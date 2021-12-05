Apple's Virtual Reality (VR) Headset was discussed by a popular analyst that talked about its goals and the intention of the company for its creation, focusing on communications, gaming, and media uses. The rumors regarding Apple looking into a piece of mixed reality equipment have been strong in the past months, being the next big venture of the company.

Apple VR Headset to Focus on Communication, Gaming, and Media

Mark Gurman has talked about the Apple VR headset on Bloomberg's Power On Newsletter, which discussed the focus of the device for when it released soon. Here, the known analyst discussed the intentions of the device for users when it releases, bordering on communications for the iPhone, gaming, and media usage paired with its devices.

It was initially said that the Apple VR needs an iPhone before it works, meaning that it would be bordering on the connection of the Apple Watch to the smartphone. The required connection to the smartphone makes it a device that is an accessory to the iPhone, something that adds to its many devices to expand its function into a mixed reality viewing experience.

Apple VR Headset: When Is It Coming?

Apple's VR Headset is coming in the fourth quarter of 2022, in time for the iPhone 14, and this is despite the many techs it aims to bring to the table, including that of a VR FaceTime and more. One of the massive features of the mixed reality headset is for gaming, and it would focus on the integration of games in the Apple Arcade into a more VR setup.

Apple's Upcoming Ventures

Apple's upcoming ventures have a lot to discuss soon, especially as the company is known for being secretive about their releases in the past, focusing more on keeping it a mystery without any confirmation. One of the examples regarding this is the upcoming iPhone 14, the next-generation smartphone device that has a lot of rumors now, but without anything from Apple to support its creation.

The Cupertino giant is also known for its focus on the Apple Car, a venture that focuses on an electric vehicle to be made by the tech manufacturer, but is now facing problems regarding its engineers and soon partners. The popularity of the Apple Car has made it a topic in the public now, with the company not having anything to say to the people demanding to know the details.

The secretiveness of Apple has made it somewhat of their branding, and what makes people more invested in the upcoming releases it has, bordering on mystery and intrigue, apart from its technology. Apple is known for the many releases it brings to the table, something which people have focused on and meticulously looked close into.

