Gamers, it's time to warm up your vocal chords as Deezer launches synchronized lyrics on Xbox. Starting today, Xbox gamers with a Premium Deezer account can choose any of their favorite songs on Deezer to sing along in real-time,* directly through their console.

Xbox fans who want to take a break from playing can also hit pause and focus solely on their music. Chill out to your personal Flow, an infinite stream of tracks that include tracks you love and new recommendations. If Flow plays a song you don't like, then just hit our 'ban' option and you won't have to worry about ever hearing an unwanted track again.

When it's time to get back into the game, Xbox fans can continue to enjoy their favorite tunes, as well as their Flow, in the background. Just remember, you can't use your lyrics function while you're playing a game.

"Our gaming community loves their personal music as much as their favorite Xbox games. Now we're expanding their console experience with lyrics to give gamers even more entertainment options. It's easier than ever to have a karaoke sing-along jam when you're in the mood. And when it's time for gaming, Deezer is right there with you to provide you with a personal soundtrack that goes along your digital adventure," said Clement Durandeau, Partnership Integration, Product Manager at Deezer.

Deezer has launched two brand new playlists, just in time for Xbox's 20th Anniversary. Our 'Xbox 20th' brings you all the soundtracks you've loved over the past 20 years. We feature soundtracks from games such as Minecraft, Call of Duty and Sea of Thieves, while a dedicated 'Halo Classics' playlist showcases the biggest tracks from the popular series.

The new updates are available from today for all paying Deezer subscribers, on all Xbox consoles, worldwide. The 'Xbox 20th' and the 'Halo Classics' playlists are now available to stream from the Deezer Gaming channel.

