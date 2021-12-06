TikTok Seller is an e-commerce management platform that would help in the access of the TikTok Shop application, now available for both the iOS and Android platforms for Indonesia. The focus of the application is to bring accessibility features that would greatly help in managing a profile and the messages or inquiries dropping by it.

TikTok Seller: E-Commerce Management Platform for Users in Indonesia

TikTok Seller is a new application for the Chinese application, and it would be an e-commerce management platform to help in the needs, inquiries, and transactions with a user. It would be a partner to the existing application called TikTok Shop, the dedicated platform where users can sell and have a place to discover listings and more.

The application has been released for Android in the past month, and recently, it has been available for the iOS platform in Indonesia, expanding its reach and usage in the country. However, for now, it remains as a pilot or beta program in the Southeast Asian country and is yet to release globally, as TikTok is still studying the market.

TikTok Seller: When Is it Releasing for the US, Global Market?

For now, TikTok has kept the details of its e-commerce platform under wraps and keeps it in Indonesia alone for its testing and run. The opportunities available in this focus are enormous, especially as TikTok is known for its many beauty influencers and hacks to improve life and everyday processes as shared by content creators.

TikTok's Growing Platform Now

TikTok is a massively growing platform that has launched in 2017 and has now been competing with the likes of Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for its users and viewership. The popularity of TikTok has also translated into having a television application for it, an experience that would put the vertical videos available on the large screens.

The popularity of TikTok is massive, and it has partnered with a lot of pop culture and media entertainment companies, including Disney, which has debuted some of its characters for its text-to-speech feature. Even the US, where it was supposed to be blocked by the previous administration, has made it one of its top apps now.

Like Facebook, TikTok is also looking into releasing an e-commerce side to its application, just like the Marketplace that heavily ties with social media. However, now it is piloting in Indonesia, along with the Seller application that would complete the experience of the user, focusing on the many opportunities to sell in the platform.

