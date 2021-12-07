"CryptoSea Friends," a collection of mermaid and merman NFTs, is scheduled for its public mint on Dec. 7. There are a total of 5,555 NFTs in the collection.

'CryptoSea Friends' NFT Collection Drops on Dec. 7

"CryptoSea Friends," a collection of 5,555 mermaid and merman NFTs, is set to have its public mint on Dec. 7. Minting will begin at 7 p.m. UTC. Each NFT can be minted for 0.05 Ethereum (ETH).

The collection of mermaid and merman NFTs joins other NFT collections scheduled for launch on Dec. 7. According to a list compiled by Rarity Tools, other collections that will launch on the aforementioned date include "Tiger Cub Club," "Mushy Baras," and "Moose vs. Hunger."

Each mermaid and merman NFT was generated by combining traits that have more than 500 options, according to the "CryptoSea Friends" website.

Categories of the traits for the mermaid NFTs in the collection include background, body, tattoo, chest bar, necklace, glasses, hair, crown, hair decoration, bracelet, fin, and weapon.

As for the merman NFTs, the categories of their traits are as follows: background, body, tattoo, necklaces, glasses, hair, crown, belt, bracelet, fin, and weapon.

There will be a total of 12 NFTs in the collection that are considered super rare. All minters will have an equal chance of minting the super rare NFTs.

Play-to-Earn 3D Game and Other Future Plans

A play-to-earn 3D swimming race game is in the cards for the NFT project. Development for the game will begin once the collection sells out.

There will also be an upcoming collection of baby mermaid and merman NFTs. All holders can claim a baby mermaid or merman NFT, according to the official website.

The developers of the project are also planning to do random airdrops in which holders stand a chance to win more NFTs. The developers are planning to do giveaways with ETH as prizes for the winners.

ETH will also be donated to the charity that will be chosen by the community.

NFT Collections Based on Mythological Characters

"CryptoSea Friends'" mermaid and merman NFTs are the latest examples of NFTs that have been inspired by mythological characters.

Another example of an NFT collection that is inspired by a mythological character is "Seasocorns." The unicorn NFT collection was launched for public minting on Nov. 18.

"Moondusa" is also an example of an NFT collection inspired by a mythological character. As you may have already guessed from its name, this NFT collection has been inspired by Medusa. It launched on Nov. 12.

