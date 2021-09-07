YouTuber Shares How You Can Create Your NFT on iPhone: Here's How it Works

NFT arts are invading the blockchain space. Many digital artists earn money by selling their NFT pieces. From thousands to millions, these creators gain massive profits from the virtual works.

If you are thinking of creating your own NFT on your phone, here's how you can get started especially if you are an iPhone user.

NFT Art Maker App

Sir Luis, a YouTuber who focuses on crypto and NFT-related videos shared something interesting in his channel on Tuesday, Sept.7.

Sir Luis said that there is an application that users can download on their iPhones if they want to make an NFT. He added that one of the best apps that he found is called the NFT Art Maker.

Like any other apps in the App Store, you can use the application for free.

For unlimited features, which include over 1,000 graphics, 30 filters, 5,000 fonts, and 100 backgrounds, you can go for its premium version.

For $3.99, you can use the NFT Art maker for one week. If you want to go for its paid version for a year, you can opt for its one-year plan for 75% at $49.99.

How to Create Your NFT Through this App

To begin creating an NFT, here are procedures that Sir Luis shared in his latest clip.

First, click "Create New."

After tapping it, you can now select any of the three options. You can start with the subject's gradient which consists of many colors. Other than that, you can also choose a specific photo from your gallery.

The last option is Pixabay where you can browse thousands of images that you want to feature as NFT.

Sir Luis recommended that you can also use a scanner app from the App Store. All you need to do is to download an app such as Notebloc.

You can now scan your illustration through this app.

As an example, Sir Luis selected an image of an owl via Pixabay. He began by cropping the dimensions of the picture.

The "Invest to Rest" content creator also praised the filters of the pictures in Pixabay. He mentioned that they make the ordinary image as a unique photo that could already be considered as NFT art.

What's cool about this app is you can also add layers, texts, and graphics to your NFT art. He suggested that those users who love to explore more about this app should try opting for its paid version.

Furthermore, you can also add another image on top of the image that you have chosen. According to Sir Luis, this feature is not present in the usual image editing apps since many of them do not allow placing pictures on top of another one.

Additionally, you can also adjust the opacity of the image depending on your taste. After setting all your desired add-ons to your chosen image, you can now export the photo and save it to your gallery.

If you want to remove the photo's watermark, Sir Luis said that you can do that by right-clicking the longer dimension and cropping it out.

It's interesting how far the NFTs have reached at the moment. From its early days as "Colored Coins" in 2012, the modern NFTs now stands as a representation of an item sold as valuable digital assets, Forbes reported.

NFT Artists and Recommended Blockchain Wallets

Of course, NFT artworks will not be complete without their artists. For this year, we have featured Beeple, Trevor Jones, Fewocious, PAK, and Mad Dog Jones as the five top-selling NFT artists in 2021.

You can also check the best NFT wallets which you can use to buy, sell, and trade non-fungible tokens in the market.

