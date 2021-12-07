The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been able to restore the Hubble Space Telescope to full operations after its most recent glitch.

The most recent glitch took place late in October and caused the space telescope's science instruments to enter safe mode.

The Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph, the last of the Hubble's four science instruments to be brought back online, was discovered by the space telescope's team on Dec. 6. The other three instruments have been recovered prior, starting with the recovery of the Advanced Camera for Surveys on Nov. 7.

Prior to the October glitch, the Hubble last went on safe mode in March due to a software glitch. The 31-year-old space telescope went back to full operations in July.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is Fully Operational

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope is back to work after the space agency was able to restore it to full operations once more. The space telescope suffered a glitch that caused its science instruments to go offline.

The Hubble is "now operating with all four active instruments collecting science," according to an announcement from NASA. The space telescope's team was able to recover the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph on Dec. 6. It is the last instrument that was brought back online following the glitch.

"The team will continue work on developing and testing changes to instrument software that would allow them to conduct science operations even if they encounter several lost synchronization messages in the future," said NASA.

Hubble Glitch That Caused Instruments to Go Offline

The Hubble Space Telescope's science instruments entered safe mode on Oct. 25. According to a separate post by NASA, the space agency was able to detect "a loss of specific data synchronization messages."

Per a report by Space, the glitch affected all four of the space telescope's science instruments.

The Hubble team was able to recover the Advanced Camera for Surveys first on Nov. 7 and the Wide Field Camera 3 followed on Nov. 21.

The Cosmic Origins Spectrograph was recovered by the Hubble team seven days later. As previously mentioned, Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph is the last of the instruments to be brought back online.

Back in March, the space telescope entered safe mode following a software glitch that took months to fix. The Hubble went back online in July.

Hubble Space Telescope

The 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope has made tremendous contributions to how scientists understand the universe. Thanks to its science instruments, the space telescope has been able to snap numerous awe-inspiring photographs of what it sees in space.

Among the usual subjects of the Hubble's photos are the different galaxies of the universe. The space telescope has also photographed nebulae a number of times through the years.

The photos that the Hubble took of the outer planets, which include Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus, were recently shared by NASA.

