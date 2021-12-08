WhatsApp is looking after those users who are using the unsupported versions of the messaging platform.

According to the recent report, the common cloned apps such as WhatsApp Delta and GB WhatsApp should not be downloaded because they could result in the permaban of the user. In case you receive a note "Temporarily banned" in your account, there's a fix that you can follow. However, it's not guaranteed to work always, but it is still worth a try.

WhatsApp Clones are Everywhere

Under the new policy of the chatting app, WhatsApp copycats should not be allowed to operate under third-party developers. The cloned versions of the platform could not only result in the permanent ban of the user but also could delete their chat histories, as well.

According to a report by The Sun on Tuesday, Dec. 7, some Android apps could deceive users who pay little to no attention to the official version. Others want to use the cloned versions because they offer extra features that are absent from the original version.

In some cases, the "fake" app could have an auto-reply feature, as well as "hidden messages", to name a few. Some of the features could only be found in the unofficial versions.

Oftentimes, users would be instructed to go to the browser instead of the Google Play Store. WhatsApp imposed its updated policy regarding the emergence of these clones, so users should be mindful that what they are downloading is forbidden against the platform's rules.

Related Article: WhatsApp's Upcoming iOS Update Allows Users to Pause Voice Message and Continue Without Recording Again

WhatsApp Policy Against Unsupported App Versions

Recently, the messaging app noted that these third-party applications are not allowed under its terms of service. Moreover, users who continuously use them could potentially receive a permaban if they do not switch using the official WhatsApp version.

"If you received an in-app message stating your account is 'Temporarily banned' this means that you're likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app," the company said on its website.

How to Transfer and Save Your WhatsApp Chat History

Apart from coming from anonymous developers, The Sun also wrote in its report that the WhatsApp copycats practice unvalidated security practices. Since these are not under the company's control, the users could be at risk of losing all of their data.

If you happen to receive a note that your account is temporarily banned, there are certain steps that you can follow to back up your files in case you use the unofficial app version, per Livemint.

Look for the ban timer and wait until it ends.

If you are using GB WhatsApp, go to Options, Chats, and Back-Up Chats.

Next, open Phone Settings, Storage, then tap Files.

Look for the GB WhatsApp folder and select it.

Look for More in the upper right corner of the screen.

Rename the folder as "WhatsApp."

Go to the Play Store and install the official app. Don't forget to verify your phone number.

If you are already on the Backup screen, go to Restore and tap Next. You will now see your current messages in history.

Besides untrusted apps, users should also beware of the WhatsApp mod hacking, which was last seen in August, according to Tech Times. In another report by the same outlet, you can self-destruct your new conversations through disappearing messages.

Read Also: WhatsApp is Currently Working on 'Reactions' Feature For Messenger: How They Look Like in the App



This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Joseph Henry

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.