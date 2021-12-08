Collabstr, a leading influencer marketplace, today announces the release of the 2022 Influencer Marketing Report: Everything You Need to Know About Influencer Marketing with the purpose of sharing the most notable trends in the space, as well as challenges for businesses to be aware of.

The report underlines that the influencer market grew 42%, from $9.7 billion in 2020 to $13.8 billion in 2021. It's projected to reach a $15 billion market by the end of 2022. Collabstr's report provides unique insights into the reasons for this rapid growth, the current state of the market, and the industry's outlook going into 2022.

By sourcing data from over 5,000 advertisers and 27,000 influencers, Collabstr now publishes an in-depth look into influencer marketing trends and summarizes the best opportunities in the space. Among other things, the report covers:

Influencer marketing spend and distribution globally

Key trends driving influencer marketing growth

Influencer marketing spend by platform

Influencer demographics by platform, niche, gender, and more

Future trends in influencer marketing

Collabstr aims to exceed the detail and data quality of any other influencer marketing reports on the market. The data was extracted from actors in the space across sizes, from companies with thousands of employees and billions in revenue all the way down to small businesses and agencies. Coming across such a report is few and far between, but thanks to its large dataset, Collabstr managed to spot particularly niche trends sooner.

According to the report, the average initial spend on an influencer is $174, and the average number of influencers per campaign is four. Moreover, 87% of brands are encouraging the production of user-generated content, and this number is expected to continue climbing as social media platforms like TikTok capture consumers' attention. The report reveals the most popular social media platforms amongst influencers and marketers, along with trends that help marketers maximize their time and money when it comes to working with influencers.

"This year, thousands of transactions between advertisers and influencers took place on Collabstr's marketplace. This puts us in a unique position to gain insight into the state of the influencer marketing industry unlike anyone else in the space," says Kyle Dulay, co-founder of Collabstr. "It's amazing that we can analyze spending patterns and behavior patterns when it comes to advertisers and influencers, so we wanted to share our learnings with everyone else through this report."

