Tesla electric vehicles, including the Model 3, Model X, and the Model Y, all have a current 5 Star Euro NCAP safety rating which is the highest the regulatory body can give, while others receive zero. The tweets by the CEO only show how much Tesla EVs are built for safety, as well as clean energy capabilities that contribute a lot to this world.

Tesla Model 3, Model X, Model Y Holds 5 Star Safety Rating in Euro NCAP

The Tesla CEO has yet again flexed his and his team's achievement on Twitter (@elonmusk), where he showed press releases of the company that talked about receiving 5 Star Euro NCAP Safety Ratings. The cars that were highly ranked by the regulatory body were the Model 3, Model Y, and the Model X, several of its top-selling vehicles.

Not all car companies can compare to what Tesla is debuting now, especially as they demonstrate superiority over most of its released vehicles to the public, with the top-selling cars having high-ranking results. These are only a testament to what Tesla and Musk are and how much they put forth for their technology intended for human safety.

Other Cars Released Today has Zero Star Ratings in Euro NCAP

And while Tesla basks in all of the 5-star glory, several car models now receive a zero to a one-star rating in the Euro NCAP but not necessarily failed in terms of the test. These vehicle models include those from Renault, Dacia, and Fiat, several top known brands in Europe and some other countries known to use their vehicles.

Tesla EVs and its 'Safest Car in the World' Guarantee

Tesla is one of the most highly regarded safe cars in the world by regulatory committees locally in the United States or overseas in different countries. It is combined by its engineering and creation, as well as its technology that is one of the most known features of Tesla, the Autopilot, which drives a person mostly through everyday traffic.

There have been many disputes with Tesla and the NTSB, especially with regards to its Full-Self Driving feature that is currently at its public beta phase now that only awards it to "good" drivers of the fleet. However, in terms of safety when involved in crashes, most people that been involved while driving their Teslas felt safe and would buy a new Tesla EV as they felt protected there.

Musk has stressed the importance of safety for his fleet of electric vehicles, both driven by humans or by his machines autonomously, being one of the top safest cars in the world now. Tesla is also not stuck on where they are now as they continue to innovate and improve their cars for future releases, all on the aspect of safety and functionality.

