iPhone 14 is likely to introduce the punch hole camera design to the smartphones of Apple after previous generations of the device only featured the massive notch look.
iPhone 14 Punch Hole Camera
As per the report by a Korean news outlet The Elec, the high-end variants of the iPhone 14 will be launching in 2022 with a new look for its camera module.
To be precise, the news website further claimed that iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max would both get a less obstructive punch hole camera design.
It comes as other Android phone makers are now switching to the under-display camera look that provides a seamless display design to switch from the punch hole.
For instance, the latest foldable smartphone of Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold, introduced the under-display selfie snapper for the Galaxy smartphones.
Meanwhile, even the latest smartphone of the Cupertino giant, the iPhone 13 lineup, still flaunts the notch camera.
iPhone 14 Lineup
The report further claimed that there would be four variants of the upcoming iPhone lineup, including the base model iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the top-of-the-line iPhone 14 Pro Max.
That said, if the latest report is to be believed, the iPhone 14 will not include the "mini" variant, which its predecessors had.
The report further stated that the iPhone 14 Pro will be sporting a 6.1-inch display, whereas iPhone Pro Max would be featuring a larger 6.7-inch screen.
iPhone 14 Hole-Punch Camera: What to Expect
According to the news story of MacRumors, the hole-punch camera cutout will then give the next iPhone a bigger screen estate.
However, it is worth noting that the small punch-hole design could only include the selfie camera module of the iPhone 14.
That said, other hardware that Apple currently stuffs in its notch needs to shift to an under-screen design.
In fact, as per the report by 9to5Mac, the notch currently houses not only the selfie snapper. It also includes some of the sensors and other components of the iPhone, such as the flood illuminator, the dot projector, the infrared camera, and the proximity sensor.
The said sensors also include the hardware for the Face ID feature of iPhones.
It is not the first time a report states that the iPhone 14 is letting go of the notch design.
For instance, the notable Apple analyst and leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, previously claimed that the iPhone 14 is expected to sport the said camera design.
The analyst of the Cupertino giant also said last Nov. 30 that the iPhone 14 is likely to be released by the third quarter of 2022.
