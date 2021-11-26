Apple's augmented reality (AR) headset was a subject of previous rumors. Unfortunately, none of them have happened so far. The latest leak coming from the prominent tech leaker Ming-Chi Kuo said that this wearable project would be coming with a high computing power that is comparable to the current Mac M1 chip.

Apple Tipster Reveals Rumored Apple AR Headset

Macrumors recently wrote in its report that the Cupertino giant is set to unveil its upcoming AR headset that will operate with a Mac-like chip in late 2022. The computing performance of the rumored mixed-reality gadget will feature a high-end processor which is the same M1 chip powering the next-gen Apple gadgets.

Per Kuo, a popular tech analyst who has predicted the release of some Apple products in the past, the AR headset will no longer require the connection to an iPhone or Mac. Instead, the tech titan will have a special set of apps that could support the wearable.

In addition, the report suggested that Apple will be ditching the iPhone in the next 10 years.

"We predict that Apple's AR headset to be launched in 4Q22 will be equipped with two processors. The higher-end processor will have similar computing power as the M1 for Mac, whereas the lower-end processor will be in charge of sensor-related computing."

What's noteworthy to know is that this AR headset will bring the VR experience closer to reality thanks to Sony's 4K Micro OLED displays. The high-end M1-like chip will be allegedly assigned for its computing power.

Apple Gadget that Could Surpass iPhone?

In the next few years, we could potentially see a gadget that could surpass the current iPhone. So far, we know that the Apple smartphone needs to run up to 3 optical modules to achieve a strong computing horsepower.

With regards to the capability of the AR headset, the report indicated that it would require at least 6-8 optical modules to activate its see-through virtual service to the people. In this statement, we could see that what's coming next will be a game-changer for VR enthusiasts.

In the same report, Kuo teased the fans by saying that the iPhone 14 is expected to be released next year. The new-generation smartphone is rumored to have WiFi 6E support. On top of that, it would offer AR and VR services to the users through its increased bandwidth and improved overall features.

In another report by Forbes, a fresh leak pointed out the new MacBook design. It would also come with a new and more powerful processor.

'Without Apple Glass' Screen Patent

Back in April, Tech Times reported that the Cupertino company was on its way to bringing a 3D flat-screen without the use of Apple Glass. That's the same thing that we usually see in the iPhones.

The patent, however, did not indicate how the user will hold a certain gadget when enabling the 3D imaging.

