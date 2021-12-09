(Photo : Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images) WhatsApp messenger logo is pictured on a phone screen in Moscow on August 26, 2021. - Russia has fined Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp for failing to store the data of Russian users on local servers, the country's internet watchdog said on August 26, as authorities clamp down on foreign internet companies.

Thanks to the application's partnership with Novi, WhatsApp's new crypto payment pilot has been launched.

"Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message," said Stephane Kasriel, the CEO of Novi Meta.

Kasriel added that they discovered that consumers usually use WhatsApp to send money to their loved ones.

Since we introduced the Novi pilot just six weeks ago, we’ve been able to test and learn which features and functionality are most important to people, and focus our efforts on making those even better. — Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021

He added that Novi Meta's new innovation could help this messaging platform do these financial transactions safer and more efficiently.

WhatsApp's New Crypto Payment Pilot

According to The Verge's latest report, the new crypto payment pilot feature has rolled out to the WhatsApp consumers in the United States.

Also Read: Instagram Chronological Feed to Come Back Despite Adam Mosseri Initially Disputing This Setup

This new in-app function would send and receive money using their cryptocurrencies. Thanks to the new partnership of WhatsApp and Novi Meta, users can now enjoy their digital coins even more.

On the other hand, Novi Meta's official website also explained that the new blockchain feature works just like other features when sending an attachment through your WhatsApp chatbox.

As of the moment, the advanced Novi pilot is already available in Guatemala and the U.S. However, users located in Guatemala can't use this feature through their WhatsApp accounts. This is why Americans are the first lucky ones to have the safe crypto payment pilot of Novi on their WhatsApp chatboxes.

Is the New WhatsApp Crypto Feature Safe?

For those who are having a second thought using the new WhatsApp crypto payment pilot feature, Novi Meta said that this new function has 24/7 account monitoring and built-in controls.

You can take advantage of these security capabilities to detect and flag suspicious transactions. The company also said that they would provide a full refund if the transaction was unauthorized.

If you want to know more details, you can view this link.

In other news, the popular Instagram Chronological Feed came back. On the other, Apple App Store prices have increased in Turkey.

For more news updates about WhatsApp and its upcoming crypto-linked features, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Meta's New Anti-Fake News AI to Fight Misinformation More Efficiently! Expect Less Harmful Content

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.