The new Omicron variant is the latest variant of concern that experts first found in South Africa. While this dangerous strain sparked fear among the public, another stealth virus of its kind emerged.

The newly-discovered sibling appears to have the ability to surpass PCR tests which makes it harder for the experts to track the COVID-19 in a patient.

Stealth Omicron Variant

It has not taken long before the omicron variant's sibling comes out as another headache to think for the experts. The two lineages of the new Omicron lineages BA.1 and BA.2 differ on their genetic make up that's why they "may behave differently," per University College London Genetics Institute director Francois Balloux.

According to a report by IFLScience on Thursday, Dec. 9, the omicron offshoot was discovered when the researchers took note of the missing gene markers. The experts refer to the one used by commercial COVID-19 test kits, the S gene.

Per South Africa's Center for epidemic Response and Innovation director, Tulio de Oliveria, his team could quickly detect the new variant at that time to carry out studies about its rate of spread.

When the experts spotted that the BA.2 no longer lacked the missing S gene, they concluded that this stealth omicron sibling could now be more difficult to identify using a PCR test.

No Need to Panic For New Omicron Sibling

In an interview with The Daily Beast earlier this week, the head of a gene lab based in the University of California, Rob Knight, said that there's no need to panic regarding this. He added that they could still detect the virus through PCR.

While the researcher believes that this omicron lineage can be harder to recognize, Knight clarified that identifying it from the Delta strain is the challenge.

The capability to know the new lineage could be hampered by the detailed genetic sequencing, which is a much more complicated test than a typical COVID-19 test. So far, the stealth omicron sibling was only seen in seven patients at the time.

Emma Hodcroft, an evolutionary geneticist, told the Financial Times that there may be many omicron strains that we could ever think of. Still, she felt that there's no big burden yet for the BA.2.

In connection to this, Keith Jerome, a virologist from the University of Washington, said that he was not worried about this baby variant. While it is capable of hiding for a few days, they could immediately detect it through random sequencing.

How to Stay Protected From Omicron

Although COVID-19 antibody treatments such as Glaxo's sotrovimab are seen to be effective against the new variant, experts said that people should continue their usual ways of preventing the viral spread.

Last month, Tech Times reported that you should consider four things to protect yourself from further omicron infection. Follow these simple reminders.

Wear face masks when going outside.

Get vaccinated at the nearest health center.

Practice social distancing.

Observe proper and regular hygiene.

