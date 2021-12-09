Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Plan B is set to impose new restrictions for people in England beginning Dec. 10 amid the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The prime minister, however, is receiving backlash especially in light of allegations that the staff of 10 Downing Street held a Christmas party last year amid lockdown restrictions.

PM Boris Johnson's Plan B

PM Boris Johnson's Plan B is set to implement new rules beginning Friday in an effort to limit the spread of the Omicron variant in England.

According to a report by the BBC, face masks will be required in more public places starting on Friday. Beginning Monday, Dec. 13, citizens will be asked to work from home where possible.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the NHS Covid Pass will be required in the following locations:

Nightclubs

Indoor unseated venues that can accommodate more than 500 people

Outdoor unseated venues that can accommodate more than 4,000 people

Events that have more 10,000 attendees

PM Johnson said that Christmas parties and nativity plays may go on as planned provided that the government's COVID-19 guidance is followed.

Per the BBC report, other nations that are part of the United Kingdom have their own COVID-19 regulations. For example, those in Wales and Scotland have already been told to work from home while Covid passes are required for different places in both Scotland and Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

PM Johnson is Receiving Backlash

The prime minister is receiving backlash for his Plan B, specifically due to the timing of it. According to the BBC report, one MP, William Wragg, has "questioned Mr. Johnson over the timing of the Plan B announcement, suggesting it was a diversion from allegations over Downing Street parties during restrictions last year."

Per a separate report by the BBC, staff at 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the prime minister, has been caught on video joking about holding a Christmas party amid lockdown restrictions.

PM Johnson has since apologized for the video and his former spokesperson has already stepped down.

Police, however, will not be investigating the incident due to lack of evidence, according to the report.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Not much is known about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was first detected in South Africa. Per the BBC, there are 568 confirmed Omicron cases in the U.K. as of press time.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible. It is also still clear whether the new variant can cause more severe disease.

"Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron," said the WHO.

Last month, it was reported here on Tech Times that Moderna is working on a vaccine for the Omicron variant.

