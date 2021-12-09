(Photo : Pixabay) (Photo : Pixabay)

AstraZeneca has made a COVID-19 Drug that has monoclonal antibodies to prevent the infection of the virus, intended for immunocompromised people or those most likely to be transmitted the diseases. The FDA has also given its approval for its use, particularly a recent emergency use authorization (EUA) for the drug that would be administered to people.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Prevention Drug Gets FDA Authorization

A new COVID-19 Prevention drug from AstraZeneca has been approved by the FDA, particularly with a EUA that will distribute to those that need it the most, the immunocompromised people. These people need the drug most, especially as they are more prone to its infection despite the vaccination, which has not triggered an immune response in the body.

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 prevention drug will help trigger more antibody responses for these immunocompromised people, and they would be given priority to these drugs as they need it most. This would come in time for the holidays where there have been speculations that a rise in cases would come.

The drug would be distributed to health care providers or those that also give off vaccines but have to prove that they have moderate to severe immunocompromised immune systems.

Read Also: Omnicron Variant Has a Sibling that Can Evade Simple PCR Tests, But There's No Need to Panic, According to Experts

AstraZeneca COVID Drug: Monoclonal Antibodies

AstraZeneca's COVID drug has monoclonal antibodies in it, and what it does is help trigger an immune response from the body faster than what a vaccine does. It may be effective immediately, but it is recommended for the immunocompromised who cannot raise their protection despite being vaccinated already.

Fight Against COVID-19

The pandemic is already nearing its two-year period come March, but be wary that the virus has been around far earlier than that as it was not mentioned by its country of origin that it has been plaguing them already. The widespread effects of COVID-19 have made it one of the most notorious viruses now, with a heavy relation to flu and fear that both would infect at the same time.

Earlier these months, several health agencies have already approved COVID-19 pills or drugs that already help cases of flu, like the "molnupiravir" that aims to help both COVID and Flu infected patients. There have been massive speculations that this holiday season would trigger a separate flu outbreak that would go alongside the terror caused by COVID-19.

Those that suffer most from this virus are the immunocompromised people, meaning those that have weakened immunity due to a previous disease, a morbid health condition, or a natural thing that came with them at birth. These people are the ones more susceptible to getting infected, where AstraZeneca's drugs would come in handy and help them to protect against the virus.

Related Article: Expensive AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine May Happen as Expert Says Manufacturer Didn't Make Much Profit





This article is owned by Tech Times





Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.