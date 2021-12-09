(Photo : by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images) SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: A visitor dressed as the character Leatherface from the movie Texas Chainsaw Massacre poses during the Scarborough Sci-Fi event held at the seafront Spa Complex on April 21, 2018 in Scarborough, England. The North Yorkshire seaside town hosted the event for the fifth year and saw many areas of Sci-Fi fandom provided to entertain visitors including guest star appearances, gaming, cosplay, props, comic books and other merchandise stalls with many of those attending wearing costumes and outfits of their favourite Sci-Fi characters.

"Texas Chainsaw Massacre" game is now in the works by the developers behind another horror gaming title based on "Friday the 13th," which is now defunct.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Game

The multiplayer horror game based on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre film way back in 1974 will bring its gaming experience for PC and next-generation console players.

As per the report by VentureBeat, the gameplay of the upcoming horror multiplayer gaming title is somewhat similar to how another popular spooky title, "Dead by Daylight," works, wherein players are trying to escape from a single creature.

The creative director of Gun Interactive in Lexington, Kentucky, which was behind the "Friday the 13th: The Game," Ronnie Hobbs, said that "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" is perhaps his most loved horror film ever.

Aside from Gun Interactive, Sumo Nottingham is also working on the upcoming horror gaming title.

Meanwhile, the executive producer at Sumo Nottingham, Darren Campion, said that the team is already "incredibly excited to finally reveal what we've been working on."

On top of that, the Sumo Nottingham executive producer further noted that the film has already been classified as a "cult classic."

That said, the team could no longer wait for the fans of the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" to experience the franchise in a game.

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Game Release

The devs of the upcoming horror gaming title have yet to announce which platforms it would be released on. However, it is said to be available on PCs and other next-generation consoles.

Not to mention that the release date of the game still remains to be seen. Instead, the developers only announced that the horror gaming title is already in the works.

Read Also: Top PS5, Xbox, PC Game Releases in December 2021: 'Halo Infinite,' 'Among Us,' and MORE

'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Netflix

On the other hand, the "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" is also slated to release a new movie on the streaming platform, Netflix, in 2022.

According to the news story of IGN, the upcoming horror film of Netflix under the iconic franchise is the direct sequel of the 1974 movie.

The streaming platform recently released the first trailer of the upcoming sequel of "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which will be out on Netflix on Feb. 18, 2022.

The director of the horror film on Netflix, Fede Alvarez, said that the upcoming sequel is "pretty hardcore."

Nevertheless, the director revealed that the upcoming Netflix horror film will still have the same "simplicity" that fans of the 1974 movie appreciated.

With an upcoming horror game and a Netflix sequel, the 70s iconic film is slated to have a massive return on the pop culture of this day and age.

Related Article: Tesla Drivers Play Video Games While Behind the Wheel, They Even Post it on YouTube

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Teejay Boris

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.