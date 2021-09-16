(Photo : Screenshot from Twitter post of @mrlevine) Ford F-150 Electric Pickup Pre-Production Begins—Adding 450 Jobs and Investing $250 Million To Enhance Capacity

Ford F-150 electric pickup's pre-production competition with other EV makers in the latest electric car market race. This is a big deal since the United States wants to make almost all running vehicles zero emissions.

With 150,000 reservations for F-150 Lightning to date, Ford is investing an additional $250 million and adding 450 more direct jobs across three southeast Michigan facilities, including the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, to increase production capacity. pic.twitter.com/4mEi2QRyji — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) September 16, 2021

"One year after Ford confirmed construction of the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., the first Ford F-150 Lightning pre-production units begin leaving the factory; the all-electric F-150 Lightning goes on sale next spring," said Ford.

As of the moment, Ford is not the only one making huge efforts to enhance its EV production capacity. Rivian, which produced its first R1T electric pickup, is still considered the leader when it comes to production.

However, Ford, Tesla, and other rising EV automakers can keep up with the giant car creator. Thanks to Ford's expertise, it is now able to improve its F-150's pre-production capacity.

Ford F-150's Pre-Production Being Enhanced

According to Electrek's latest report, Ford is investing $250 million in its F-150 pre-production to create more units for the company's consumers. The giant automaker also confirmed that the production capacity is now targeting 80,000 units of the popular electric pickup truck every year.

With 150,000 reservations for F-150 Lightning to date, Ford is investing an additional $250 million and adding 450 more direct jobs across three southeast Michigan facilities, including the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, to increase production capacity. pic.twitter.com/4mEi2QRyji — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) September 16, 2021

Also Read: Ola S1 and S1 Pro Electric Scooters Sold 80K Units in the 1st 12Hrs | 70 MPH, 8.5kW Motor, 112 Mile Range, and More

On the other hand, CNBC reported that the car developer is also helping more people. It adds 450 job positions across its three Michigan facilities, including the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, which is the main building where F-150 is being produced.

As of the moment, reservations are closely monitored by the company's investors and industry analysts.

In other news, Elon Musk is also enhancing its EV as the new Tesla FSD Beta 10 is released. On the other hand, England's new legislation now requires offices and houses to have their own EV chargers.

Other EV Makers Planning To Release EV Pickup Models

Aside from Ford and Rivian, General Motors also confirmed that it would soon release its own electric pickup truck in the market, together with its upcoming GMC Hummer EV, which is expected to arrive this fall.

On the other hand, Lordstown Motors, another EV start-up, is also expected to release its models to the EV market. Meanwhile, Tesla's electric truck is still delayed since its Cybertruck's arrival is pushed back to late 2022.

For more news updates about Ford F-150 and other electric vehicles, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

Related Article: Lucid Motors Air Dream Edition Beats Tesla Model S Plaid in Range After Reaching 520 Miles | Affordable Versions To Arrive

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by: Griffin Davis

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.