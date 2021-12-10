Google to Grant Workers With $1600 Cash Bonus But Won't Adjust Their Pay to Match Inflation

(Photo : TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) Google staff stage a walkout at the company's UK headquarters in London on November 1, 2018 as part of a global campaign over the US tech giant's handling of sexual harassment. - Hundreds of employees walked out of Google's European headquarters in Dublin on Thursday as part of a global campaign over the US tech giant's handling of sexual harassment that saw similar protests in London and Singapore

Google employees around the world could soon receive a cash bonus of $1,600, according to the latest report. The tech giant will do this to support the workers amid the omicron variant spread.

The search engine company said that the eligible workers to receive such perks include the members from the extended workforce and even the interns. The bonus pay would be distributed in late December.

Google Cash Bonus

Following the company's decision to postpone the return of its US employees in the physical workplace, Google shifted its plans for the workforce amid fears for the omicron variant.

In an email, the tech titan previously mentioned that work-from-home employees should return to the offices by Jan. 10.

According to a report from CNET, the distribution of a $1,600 cash bonus is the latest form of pandemic support that Google did to its employees. On top of that, the firm also granted well-being bonuses and remote allowance for them.

Besides this huge corporation, Microsoft also did the same thing to its workers by providing them with a $1,500 pandemic bonus.

Meanwhile, Amazon launched a new program focused on mental health improvement. By offering different options for workers and their family members, the e-commerce giant could help them through conducting counseling sessions, self-care programs, and more.

No Pay Raise For Google Employees Despite Record Profits

While the additional cash bonus provides a little relief for employees, the tech firm said that it would not adjust its pay for the workers to match the inflation.

In a virtual meeting earlier this week, a Google staff questioned the company over the escalating cost of living amid the pandemic. In response to this, Google's VP of compensation, Frank Wagner stressed the relation of price inflation to the pay rate of a worker, Engadget recently reported.

According to him, when we talk about the increase in the price inflation, it also involves the escalating trend in the cost of labor pay rate. He added that they had been higher recently than before, and these have affected their "compensation budgets" on their end.

For enterprises, these "cost of living adjustments" are just normal. Wagner said that the imposed raises for workers depend on the performance instead of the implemented pay increase.

Work-From-Home Google Employees to Receive Pay Cut

Back in August, Tech Times reported that the company decided to implement a 5 to 25% pay cut to Google employees who choose to work remotely, especially those who are moving away from Google offices.

With that, Google explained its decision to the workers through its internal calculator that will be assigned to slash their pay.

For instance, a female employee who decided to move to Lake Tahoe from San Francisco will be penalized with a 25% cut to her salary.

