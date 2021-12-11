A battery charging app and a multi-language keyboard app in the Google Play Store have been found to have Joker Trojan malware by Kaspersky's Android malware analyst.

Battery Charging and Keyboard Apps with Trojan

A battery charging app and a multi-language keyboard app have been found to have the Joker Trojan malware in them by Tatyana Shishkova, Kaspersky's Android malware analyst.

These apps, which each have more than 1,000 downloads, are the Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper app and the Multi-Language Keyboard app. Shishkova shared the information on her Twitter account, where she often updates the public on Google Play Store apps with malware.

As of press time, the Multi-Language Keyboard App has already been removed from the Google Play Store. However, the Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper app has yet to be removed.

If you have downloaded either of these apps to your phone, it is recommended that you delete them as soon as possible.

Other Apps That Contain Malware According to Shishkova

As previously mentioned, the Android malware analyst often updates her Twitter account with information on Google Play Store apps with Trojan. Some of her updates have been reported here on Tech Times.

Last month, two Google Play Store apps were found to have the Joker malware in them. Shishkova identified the Smart TV Remote app and the Halloween Coloring app.

Early this month, two other Google Play Store apps were found to have the Trojan malware in them. These apps are the YouPerfect Camera and Beauty Camera Photo Editor apps.

What is Trojan Malware?

Norton has defined the Trojan, otherwise known as the Trojan horse as a malware that is "designed to damage, disrupt, steal, or in general inflict some other harmful action on your data or network."

The malicious code or software masquerades as a legitimate file or program in order to trick its victim into installing it into their device.

While the Trojan is often referred to as Trojan virus, it is actually a misnomer as it cannot replicate itself the way a virus can.

Examples of Trojan malware that everyone should know about include.Backdoor Trojans, Banking Trojans, Fake Antivirus Trojans, and Trojan-Ransom, which is otherwise known as Ransomware.

