Downloading and using photoshop to remove background from images can be a grueling experience, especially if you are no expert in using such software. Now, you may have heard of online platforms like remove bg to remove image background in just a click.

But there's another background removal app joining the roll. With Slazzer, you can easily remove background from images. Plus, there are additional features that can help you optimize your images in bulk online or offline.

What Is a Background Remover Like Slazzer?

Slazzer uses cutting-edge computer vision algorithms to remove and alter images' backgrounds in a matter of seconds. It is an AI-powered tool, and the entire process is 100% automatic without manual intervention.

This background remover ensures that you get to cut the right parts no matter how complex the edges are. So when you replace the background, the photo will appear completely natural.

Moreover, Slazzer was designed to automatically crop out and remove the image background, then replace it with a new one without sacrificing the quality. For that reason, you can even remove the background of HD pictures.

In addition, Slazzer lets you preview images up to 0.25 megapixels for free and purchase high-resolution images up to 25 megapixels if needed.

Currently, individuals, freelancers, small businesses, and even fortune 500 companies can use Slazzer to their advantage.

What Is the Best Background Remover?

With a mission to become the global leader in visual AI through superior yet useful algorithms, Slazzer is offering an easy-to-use solution accessible to everyone online.

There is no other reliable, accurate, and affordable background removal solution that can process millions of images online or offline like Slazzer. Among the features you may be able to benefit from are:

Slazzer Features

API Documentation

Remove and change the background from images with just a single API call.

Slazzer Infinity

The Slazzer Infinity software offers unlimited image cutouts with unrestricted megapixel resolution and unrestricted file size entirely offline.

Design Maker

The design maker allows you to use Slazzer as a part of your design's workflow.

Photoshop Plugin

You can use Slazzer as a plugin directly in Photoshop, and it will let you remove the image background with just a single click.

Bulk Background Remover

Works on removing background from bulk images.

Slazzer Editor

The Slazzer editor lets you manipulate and edit any image of your choice to add text and custom backgrounds.

WooCommerce Plugin

With a WooCommerce Plugin, you can automatically remove or change backgrounds from multiple images at once directly in WordPress and WooCommerce.

Figma Plugin

You can use Slazzer in your Figma dashboard to easily remove the background with just one click.

Mobile App

Slazzer is available as an android mobile application, so you can remove the image background wherever you go, at your own pace.

On-Premise

For internal use or to create your background removal API, Slazzer can be deployed on-premise on any cloud server in the world.

Slazzer boasts its algorithm's accuracy in all images such as people, products, animals, cars, graphics, and even real estate. It is a 100% automatic solution without any manual intervention needed. Moreover, Slazzer's API can process millions of images per month with extensive parameters to create designs at scale.

But most importantly, they offer an offline version named Infinity that combines Automation + AI to cut out unlimited images offline 24/7, 365 days a year, with no limitations.

Pros

Creates accurate cutouts every time

Offers free previews for up to 0.25 megapixels

Available as an API, desktop app as well as plugins

The portfolio of product variations is available to fit any workflow

Has a fast processing speed of approximately 1 second per megapixel

Slazzer Infinity gives unlimited cutouts, unlimited megapixel resolution, and unlimited file size

Remove background from images with up to 4k resolutions for paid plans through the API

You can also deploy the on-premises version on any cloud server for internal use or white-labeling the Slazzer background removal technology

Cons

You will need an internet connection to use the API.

In lack of internet connectivity, you can always use the offline version. They offer Slazzer Infinity works, which works offline -- a first in the photo editing industry.

The competitive advantage of Slazzer is that it offers accuracy, speed, API parameters, and reasonable premium packages. Unlike other background removals, Slazzer gives custom AI training to enterprise clients.

Not just that, they also have an On-Premise version that can be deployed on any cloud server in the world.

Over and above all that, Slazzer has an Infinity version that provides customers with the ability to cut out unlimited images with unlimited megapixel resolution and unlimited file size. This is completely offline and is the first photo editing software in the world to do so.

How To Remove Background From Picture Using Slazzer?

You may find it excruciating to download expensive software and spend at least 15 minutes learning how to remove the image background manually. Slazzer counters that by providing a 100% automatic background removal solution in just a few seconds. Here's how:

Using Slazzer on Web

#1 Upload your desired image.

#2 Wait a few seconds to let Slazzer remove the background image.

#3 Download the image.

Using Slazzer Desktop App

#1 Download Slazzer desktop app for free.

#2 Enter your API key into the application.

#3 Remove background from images and process thousands of photos you wish to edit.

After removing the image's background, you can now add your favorite background with the Slazzer editor. You can also use Slazzer plugins to automate your workflow and boost productivity.

API Integration

#1 Visit the API documentation.

#2 Integrate a few lines of code into any programming environment.

#3 Remove background with just a single API call.

Slazzer Infinity

#1 You can get in touch with the Infinity team to obtain a customized quote.

#2 Using this software, you can cut out unlimited photos with unlimited megapixels and unlimited file size offline.

On-Premise

#1 For a custom quote, approach the On-Premise team.

#2 Enjoy a package that includes encrypted executable files that can run on any cloud server for your internal use or develop your background removal API.

Furthermore, Slazzer plugins are available to automate your workflow and increase your productivity.

How Can I Order Slazzer's Premium Packages?

As for the API, desktop app, and plugins, Slazzer is a self-serve platform with monthly subscription plans or top-up plans that charge per image. Prices range from $0.13/image to $0.05.image.

For enterprise plans with over 100k images, you can contact Slazzer directly for a customized package. Slazzer Infinity is an annual license custom solution that combines AI+Automation to give you unlimited offline cutouts.

Why You Should Use Slazzer

Slazzer solves the struggle and inconvenience when you manually remove the image background. With Slazzer, you have the opportunity to automatically remove image backgrounds at scale online and offline in just a few seconds.

Besides letting you remove background from the image, Slazzer has tons of parameters and options available to enhance your image processing experience.

If you need software to automate your photo editing workflow and increase productivity, use Slazzer now and try some of its premium packages for more advantageous features!

