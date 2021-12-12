(Photo : Screenshot taken from the iam8bit website)

"Persona's" 25th anniversary celebrations kicked off in September and is expected to go all the way until fall of next year. One of the things that fans of the "Persona" video game series can look forward to 2022 is that a vinyl box set is set to ship some time in the third quarter of 2022.

No pre-order date has been given yet as of press time. The first wave of shipping is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2022, as mentioned, while the second wave is scheduled for 2023.

'Persona' 25th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

"Persona" is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a $400 vinyl box set containing remastered music from all of the franchise's games. According to a report by Eurogamer, Atlus, the franchise's publisher, worked with iam8bit to create the vinyl box set.

"To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Persona, iam8bit and Atlus have collaborated to honour the beloved series' sounds with a deluxe box set like no other - a monumental 15-disc collection dating all the way back to the OG game from 1996," says iam8bit.

It will feature eight and a half hours' worth of music contained in vinyls that have been themed after each game in the series.

According to the report of Eurogamer, the box set has a total of 15 discs and includes a certificate of authenticity. It also has a slip case whose design celebrates the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

The box set will also include postcard pack-ins that are unique to each game in the franchise.

Individual copies of the game's soundtracks can also be purchased at varying prices that will depend on the number of vinyls included.

The Music of 'Persona'

"Persona" is one of the video game series that has embraced the use of music in a very big way in each of its games.

iam8bit describes the music of the first "Persona" game as "memorable dungeon themes" while "Persona 2's" soundtrack has been described as "head-bopping."

"Persona 3" took on a more hip-hop themed soundtrack and "Persona 4" went for more retro-pop music. Last and certainly not the least, "Persona 5" became known for its jazz soundtrack.

'Persona's' 25th Anniversary

2021 marks the 25th anniversary of the "Persona" franchise, which is owned by Sega and published by Atlus. The first game in the series, "Persona: Revelations" was released on September 20, 1996.

"Persona 2" was divided into two games. "Persona 2: Innocent Sin" was released in 1999, while "Persona 2: Eternal Punishment" came out a year later.

"Persona 3" was released in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 in the United States. The fifth game in the franchise followed in 2008. The most recent release of the video game series, "Persona 5," came out eight years later in 2016.

