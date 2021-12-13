(Photo : by MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images) The video game "Halo: Infinite" is promoted at the Microsoft Xbox press event ahead of the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles on June 9, 2019. (Photo : Steam ) ‘Halo Infinite’ Pro Player, Royal2, was suspended from Championship Series after facing cheating allegations.



"Halo Infinite" top speed pro player, Royal2, has been suspended from the Halo Championship Series after he was accused of using cheating techniques to have an advantage in the gameplay.

'Halo Infinite' Pro Player, Royal2

Mathew "Royal2" Fiorante plays for the Sentinels team. He is one of the most-celebrated players during the Halo Championship Series or HCS Raleigh event after winning the qualifier round.

As per the report by Dexerto, the event wherein Royal2 claimed his fame turns out to also mark his downfall.

Royal2 Cheating Allegations

After the Raleigh event, some of the partner teams that participated the tournament went on to boldly accuse the Sentinels of cheating the qualifiers.

The partner teams accused the said team of using the "geofiltering" method for the gameplay to be at their advantage.

According to the news story by Kotaku, the officials of the HCS said in a statement that "a number of players raised allegations that Sentinels had forced the game to select a server."

The HCS officials also revealed that it has led to "abnormally high ping for players in the game lobby."

It is to note that "geofiltering" gives the other team connection issues as it blocks out other servers, which, in turn, ends up giving the opponent teams high ping from their internet.

As such, the team that uses "geofiltering" gets a higher chance of finishing strong due to smooth gaming performance.

On the flip side, the opposing group could potentially face a couple of hiccups due to the high ping, putting it at a disadvantage.

What's more, the qualifiers also figured in a delay for over four hours due to the persistent "lobby connection issues." That said, some bystanders speculated that it has something to do with the "geofiltering."

Halo Championship Series Suspends Royal 2

Upon further investigation, the HCS officials discovered that the server logs of Sentinel's Royal2 unraveled some suspicious behavior from the "Halo Infinite" pro player.

HCS said in its findings that all US servers, except for a single one in the United States, have been missing from the ping list since Nov. 26, up until the end of the NA Kickoff Qualifier on Dec. 3.

As such, HCS concluded that Royal2 is guilty of the cheating allegations.

In addition to the guilty verdict, the Sentinels player has also been suspended until Jan. 28, 2022.

On top of that, the HCS did not spare his team from the penalties. In fact, the Sentinels have been removed from its seeded position in the Halo Championship Series.

Elsewhere, "Halo" officially announced during The Game Awards 2022 that it would have a TV series.

