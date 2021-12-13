(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Apple's future ventures include three things that would be the focus of the famous tech manufacturer, and it was revealed by none other than its CEO and top executive, Tim Cook. These products will be the principal focus of Apple in the coming years, and these are not necessarily made yet or is here for the public to see, but would be what the Cupertino giant has to offer soon.

Apple Future Ventures: Three Things Coming from Cupertino Says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook's Interview with KTLA has brought a lot of information for the future of the Cupertino giant, and it was not only about the latest smartphones, tablets, accessories, and computers. It brings different information regarding the future of Apple in this tech landscape, especially as the world evolves into a more sophisticated digital world.

The three things that Apple will focus on in the coming products or releases it has would be:

Artificial Intelligence

Augmented Reality

Autonomy

Now while these sound like a "triple A" future for Apple, these devices have all been linked to speculations of the future release of the company. The AI has Siri and its future form, Augmented Reality for Apple's AR Glasses or headset, and the Autonomy is for the 2025 Apple Car.

Apple's Future: When Are These Devices Coming?

It was unclear when Apple would bring these devices, as all are "phantom" releases that have not been confirmed or are in development but have not been given any updates. The Siri AI is already in smart devices, so the question now is when it would be released. On the other hand, there have been massive speculations for 2022 or 2023 to be the release date of the AR Glasses to pair with iPhones.

Apple's Popular Products Now

Apple's latest device now is the popular iPhone 13, one of the top-selling smartphones among all brands in the tech industry today, focusing on the features it brings to the public. The iPhone 13 has also faced several production shortages, bringing only 85 million units to the world from its previous focus of 95 million coming this December.

The company's massive growth this 2021 has been shared by the Cupertino giant, reporting that they have as much as 32 percent more than the past fiscal years. Apple's popular products now include the MacBook lineup with its latest 14-inch release, the new Apple Watch Series 7 intended for its connection to the smartphone, and the new AirPods 3.

However, these are only what Apple has to offer now as its focus also centers on online services and subscription offers to its customers. Soon, the company would be able to bring its hardware advancements to the world and focus on smart devices and those that can bring mobility and a new reality for all.

