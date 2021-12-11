(Photo : unsplash/Daniel Romero) AirPods update

Apple's AirPods earphones get firmware updates often. However, there is no easy or faster way to update them.

Luckily, Apple has realized the issue, and the tech giant has developed a tool that can manually update the firmware of the AirPods, but all users can't access this.

Apple AirPods Tool Update

According to Fudge on Twitter, Apple has developed a new tool called AirPods Firmware Updater. As the tool's name suggests, it can manually force firmware to update the AirPods devices. This includes the AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and regular AirPods.

Apple is launching an AirPods Firmware Updater tool! After all these years of waiting its coming!



There's a catch though.



It's only available to Apple Technicians. It's also only intended for people who use AirPods with non-Apple stuff, or AirPods that got mismatched firmware. — Stella - Fudge (@StellaFudge) December 10, 2021

However, the tool can't be accessed by all users. Fudge said that Apple created AirPods Firmware Updater only for technicians working in Apple Stores or authorized repair centers.

In this way, if the AirPods need some repair, the technicians can fix it easily, and the firmware can be updated immediately. They can fix whatever the issue is without you having to buy another device.

The details on how the tool works or connects with the device are not released to the public. However, it does reveal that Apple can improve the firmware update process of the device. There is still a chance for the company to improve the tool and make them available for everyone.

AirPods owners can't do anything except wait for the update to finish as soon as they plug the device into the charger.

Users will need to wait until the firmware update is complete. There is no sign that the update is available or if the AirPods is downloading the latest firmware, according to 9to5Mac.

How to Check for Updates

On Dec.9, Apple rolled out the new firmware version for AirPods 2, 3, Pro, and Max. The update pushes the company's truly wireless earbuds to version 4C165 as well as its premium device, according to Apple Insider.

Unfortunately, Apple did not provide any release notes for AirPods firmware updates. Instead, users have to patiently wait for the update to install in their AirPods 3, Pro, and Max, and they need to go through the system to know if the update was successfully installed.

Currently, the firmware version 4C165 is only available for all AirPods from Apple, including AirPods 2, 3, Pro, and Max.

Apple did not roll out any updates for its Beats headphones. However, that could eventually change, and there is a change the tech giant will update all of its devices.

How to Update the AirPods Pro

Unfortunately, Apple users cant manually update their AirPods and add the new firmware. Instead, Apple said that the new firmware would automatically install when connected to the iPhone via Bluetooth.

In order to check your device's firmware update, you need to open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to the Bluetooth menu.

You need to find the AirPods in the list of devices. Next, click on the "i" icon next to the AirPods name and search for the Firmware Version number to know if you got the latest one.

Again, the latest firmware version is 4C165. If this is the update that you see in the Settings app, then it means that your device is fully updated. If not, the update should install when connected to your iPhone.

Apple has been updating its AirPod for months now. In October, Apple updated AirPods so that you can find it if you misplace it.

AirPod's can also notify you if you forgot it, which is very helpful if you want your device while you travel.

