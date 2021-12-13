(Photo : Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk gestures while wrapping up his presentation of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019.

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, said Cybertruck's prototype wiper blades would not make it to the production version of the electric pick-up after it made a controversial appearance in the latest sighting of its prototype.

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype

As per the report by InsideEVs, a new video on the streaming platform, YouTube, showed the new Cybertruck prototype for a couple of minutes, revealing its massive single-blade windshield wiper.

The YouTube video was posted by the channel that goes by the name Chile Al100, showcasing the new look of the Cybertruck from a drone shot.

The latest look of the Cybertruck prototype revealed the design changes that the upcoming EV pick-up is slated to sport, such as the curved windshield and side mirrors-among others.

Tesla Cybertruck Prototype Wiper Blades and Elon Musk

However, it is worth noting that the wiper blades of the Cybertruck alpha prototype became controversial after it saw the light of day, drawing flak from some fans of the EV tech giant.

It turns out that even the CEO and founder of the EV maker echoes the concern of the Tesla fanboys.

Musk himself admitted on Twitter that the gigantic wiper blades of the Cybertruck prototype bother him the most.

The billionaire said that the "wipers are what troubles me most," noting that there is no easy solution for now. It should be the reason why the alpha prototype had to settle with the massive single-blade wiper.

That said, the Tesla boss clarified that the prototype wiper blades will definitely be replaced once the upcoming EV pick-up reaches production.

That is not the production wiper — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2021

Tesla Wiper Blades Design Patents

According to the news story by Teslarati, the EV maker is already looking into some unconventional wiper blades designs, which could potentially be stuffed into the production model of the Cybertruck.

In fact, Tesla has already patented this out-of-this-world wiper blade technology. Thus, we now have a couple of initial pieces of information on how some of the designs work.

For instance, Musk further mentioned in the same tweet that the ideal blades for the Cybertruck would be the deployable wiper, which his tech firm has already patented in the past.

The billionaire said that the deployable wipers would stow from the frunk of the massive EV pick-up. However, the Tesla exec went on to admit that making it possible would be a complex task.

But still, the EV firm has previously patented its design, calling it the "Electromagnetic Windshield Wiper System."

On top of that, Tesla has also filed for a laser windshield wiper design patent.

It is worth noting that Musk also mentioned lasers when he was responding to a Twitter user venting out his disappointment with the wiper blades of the Cybertruck prototype.

In response, the billionaire touted that "lasers can do anything."

