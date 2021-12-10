(Photo : Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) WASHINGTON - JUNE 12: The Tesla electric car logo is shown during a display of alternative energy vehicles on Capitol Hill June 12, 2008 in Washington, DC. As part of the event, Sen. Harry Reid (D-NV) and other members of Congress spoke out on the need to develop new technologies that can help reduce U.S. dependence on oil.

An updated Cybertruck was spotted running on the tracks in Tesla's Fremont factory. This advanced electric truck hasn't been shipped by the giant automaker since its launch date has been delayed a couple of times.

Announced back in 2019, Elon Musk made huge headlines after its Cybertruck was revealed. What makes this advanced zero-emission vehicle is its very first quality test, which turned out to be a little comedy after the unbreakable glass broke.

Because of this, Musk and his team decided to further enhance the electric truck, which might have been one of the reasons why it was continuously delayed.

Now, a new version of the vehicle was captured by a YouTuber using his drone. Here's what the updated version looks like.

Updated Cybertruck's Details

According to Electrek's latest report, the YouTuber Chile AI100 was conducting some drone flyovers in the Tesla Fremont factory.

It was able to capture some Tesla models running in the plant's tracks. However, the one that caught the most attention is the updated Cybertruck.

The viral YouTube video was able to attract more than 21,000 views. The Cybertruck appeared around 10 minutes in the published footage.

Although it was just a short period, Tesla fans shared their excitement in the post's comment section.

"Cybertruck is a beast. We need it now! Not sure what's up with all the hate on the music, I personally thought it was," said one of them.

Updated Cybetruck's Design

When it comes to the appearance, the updated Cybertruck seems to have some tape holding its cables and trims together. This just shows that Tesla is still working on the zero-emission vehicle.

Aside from this, another obvious change that the Cybertruck received is a massive windshield wiper, if you want to know more details.

The popular Cybertruck is just one of the innovations that Tesla is working on. In other news, Tesla drivers can now use their vehicles to play games behind the wheel. On the other hand, Tesla Model 3 and Model Y received new features and other enhancements.

For more news updates about Tesla and its upcoming EV models, always keep your tabs open here at TechTimes.

