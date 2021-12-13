(Photo : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

SpaceX has a Carbon Dioxide (CO2) Rocket Fuel program that would take the gas compound from the atmosphere and transform it into something usable. The program would be the latest venture of SpaceX, and it would be focusing on reducing the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of the planet, being a win-win venture for Earth and the space company.

SpaceX Carbon Dioxide Rocket Fuel Program to Launch Soon

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter one of the most important announcements that SpaceX could make, as it would launch a Carbon Dioxide Rocket Fuel program. The tweet by the SpaceX CEO invites people to participate in the program and help make it a reality for the future use of new sustainable fuel from one of the destructive gas compounds.

It is known that carbon dioxide (CO2) is an end product of humans and other machines out there, and the accumulation of the gas can build up heat and change the climate globally. There have been efforts to remove it from Earth, but the actions it needs are far too demanding and are not yet quite there to fully transform or remove it.

Read Also: Rocket Lab Neutron Launch Vehicle Reveals to Public, Bringing 'Hungry Hippo' Tech; What Is It?

Will also be important for Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

SpaceX to Use CO2 Rocket Fuel for Mars in Future Missions

In the short thread by Musk, he has revealed that this program is intended for its future Mars missions and may signify that this would be used for Starships on their way to the Red Planet. Musk or SpaceX has not yet revealed if the CO2 Rocket Fuel will be used for Starships and other SpaceX's rockets, but it is intended for that purpose.

SpaceX's Contribution to Society

SpaceX is known to be one of the top private space agencies globally, having multiple tie-ups with NASA and missions that it fulfills as part of the popular Commercial Crew program. But another thing that SpaceX is known for is its in-house missions that would focus on taking humanity to the neighbor planet, Mars, and establishing a colony there.

Recent developments from SpaceX include the coming construction of another catcher and launcher for the Starship in Cape Canaveral, Florida, despite already having Mechazilla on Boca Chica. Nevertheless, this would ensure that the Starship program would have a massive application, being closer to NASA for its needs.

The latest that SpaceX is aiming to reduce the carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, which is a massive move, primarily as it is known to contribute to global warming and the destruction of the ozone layer. The space company and its CEO have not yet revealed any details to the program, but the sure thing is, it would try and remove CO2 out of the equation.

Related Article: SpaceX Starship Update Coming This Month Says Elon Musk, Twitter Fan Shows Progress of Starbase

This article is owned by Tech Times

Written by Isaiah Richard

ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.