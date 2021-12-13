(Photo : Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images) A visitor looks at a Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone at a showroom in Seoul on September 6, 2019. - Tech giant Samsung launched its hotly anticipated first foldable smartphone on September 6, months after faulty screens forced an embarrassing delay of its release. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo : by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: The new line of iPhone 13's are displayed at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store during the launch of the phones on September 24, 2021 in New York City. The new phones come equipped with a A15 Bionic chip, improved dual-camera system and longer battery life than the iPhone 12. The iPhone 13 Mini starts at $729, and the iPhone 13 starts at $829.



iPhone foldable launch is likely to skip both 2022 and 2023. Instead, an analyst is saying that Apple is releasing its fold smartphone three years from now, or in 2024.

Apple has yet to release its offering for the emerging foldable smartphone market, which is now primarily dominated by the South Korean tech giant, Samsung, with its Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip devices.

In fact, the South Korea-based phone maker has recently released the third iteration of its foldable device, in the flesh of the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

As such, some bystanders are now looking forward to Apple's version of the Galaxy Z Fold.

iPhone Foldable Launch

That said, rumors have been sprouting like mushrooms every now and then, saying that the close rival of Samsung, the Cupertino giant, is also testing its way to the foldable phone market.

To be precise, as per the report by Mac Rumors, way back in 2020, some reports have suggested that the South Korean tech giant provided Apple with some display samples for a foldable phone.

The early reports further noted that it was meant to be used for the testing project of the Cupertino giant.

On the flip side, some rumors also claimed that Apple and LG Display have secretly collaborated to produce the upcoming foldable iPhone.

In fact, last May, the well-known Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, echoed earlier rumors, saying that the iPhone maker is already in the works of releasing its foldable in 2023.

Kuo went on to predict that the upcoming foldable phone will be sporting an 8-inch flexible OLED display during its launch.

Bloomberg also reported last January that Apple has already begun working on its future variant of the iPhone. However, the report specifically stated that the "early work" is still limited to the flexible display.

iPhone Foldable Launch Moved to 2024

This time around, on Dec. 13, another analyst, Ross Young from the Display Supply Chain Consultants, dispelled the earlier prediction by Kuo.

Young is now saying that the iPhone fold will fail to see the light of day in 2023, which means that it is also skipping a 2022 launch.

Instead, the display analyst predicted that the foldable offering of Apple is likely to be unveiled in 2023.

iMac Pro in 2022

In addition to that, Young also shared his predictions for next-generation iMac Pro, noting that it would be featuring a 27-inch mini LED display while boasting a 120Hz ProMotion support.

According to the news story by Apple Insider, the next 27-inch iMac Pro is scheduled to launch in the spring of 2022, Young further added.

