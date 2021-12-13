(Photo : Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives at federal court, April 4, 2019 in New York City. A federal judge will hear oral arguments this afternoon in a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that seeks to hold Musk in contempt for violating a settlement deal.

Elon Musk warned that artificial intelligence or AI will be detrimental to the future of some career choices, making them "useless."

As such, the CEO and founder of both Tesla and SpaceX advised young minds to take specific career paths to gear up for the emergence of AI in our daily lives.

As per the report by Entrepreneur, the billionaire has been fond of sharing his predictions on how our world today will significantly shift to the future face of society.

It is to note that Musk usually touts that his EV tech giant and space exploration firm will play a major role in the future.

The billionaire announces these kinds of predictions in various venues, such as one-on-one interviews, massive conferences, and even on his favorite social media platform, Twitter.

Elon Musk Warns About AI and Careers

In a Musk fashion, the Tesla and Space exec shared his latest prediction during the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence on Dec. 14, Thursday.

It is interesting to point out that Musk's EV firm has been working with AI technologies, such as its Full Self Driving function for its vehicles and the upcoming Tesla Bot.

Musk, who was recently named as the person of the year by Time Magazine, said during the conference that AI will end up making some of the existing jobs or careers in this day and age merely "pointless."

The CEO was then asked during the event if his prediction should worry the working force.

AI to Replace Jobs

It comes as technologies have already previously replaced some jobs, and the trend is still about to continue in the years to come.

In fact, according to the report by Saviom.com, some of the jobs that could become obsolete as AI ends up being more available and advanced, which likely includes jobs in proofreading, customer service, and public transport.

It is worth noting that AI is now being used in some proofreading services like Grammarly.

On the flip side, some customer service platforms are initially using AI bots to respond to the queries and issues of users. However, there is still an option to call for a real person.

On top of that, Tesla is also working on an Autopilot feature for its EV. Although for now, it is still in its early stages.

Elon Musk's Advice to Young Minds

As such, Musk further said in the same conference that AI will open up opportunities in careers elsewhere.

The Tesla boss did not look far away. He recommended younger minds to focus on engineering to keep safe their careers in the future.

What's more, the billionaire also predicted that human interaction will play a major role as AI will be leaving it out. That said, Musk also said that a job "that involves people" is "probably a good focus for your future."

